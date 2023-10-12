Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    The 20 companies students in tech around the world most want to work for

    Google ranked at the top of Universum’s ranking of the World’s Most Attractive Employers for IT students.

    Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Universum published its World’s Most Attractive Employers report on Wednesday.
    This annual report included where global IT students really want to work.
    Siemens ranked No. 20, and Google ranked No. 1 on the IT list.

    IT students are highly interested in working for Google, based on responses of college and university students from several countries.

    IT students are interested in working for Sony, Mercedes-Benz Group, and Goldman Sachs, based on this year’s top 20 — part of the World’s Most Attractive Employers report — from employer-branding company Universum.

    The latest iteration of the World’s Most Attractive Employers rankings from Universum is based on student responses from nine economies who are of various college and university grade levels. Three of the economies include Canada, Germany, and the US. Responses were collected between fall 2022 and spring 2023. Students noted the employers that they hope the most to work for.

    Google ranked No. 1 on the IT-student list. Siemens ranked No. 20, just like its spot in the 2022 list for IT students. Mercedes-Benz Group and Accenture both moved up six spots. Almost all of the top 10 spots were the same as the 2022 iteration of this ranking.

    Below are the top 20 employers among responses from IT students. We included below the industries each employer belongs to, as noted by Universum to Insider.

    20. Siemens

    Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 20

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Manufacturing

    19. Tesla

    Brandon Bell/Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 28

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 9

    Industry: Automotive

    18. Facebook

    Harun Ozalp/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 15

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 3

    Industry: Internet content and information

    17. Goldman Sachs

    Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 18

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 1

    Industry: Banking

    16. Dell

    Brandon Bell/Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 13

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 3

    Industry: Computer hardware

    15. BMW Group

    Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 10

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 5

    Industry: Automotive

    14. Deloitte

    Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 14

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Auditing and accounting

    13. Mercedes-Benz Group

    TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 19

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 6

    Industry: Automotive

    12. J.P. Morgan

    Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 12

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Banking

    11. Accenture

    Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 17

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 6

    Industry: Management and strategy consulting

    10. Cisco Systems

    Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 11

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 1

    Industry: Computer hardware

    9. Samsung

    Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 9

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances

    8. Oracle

    Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 8

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Computer software and technology

    7. Sony

    Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

    Rank in 2022: 7

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances

    6. Intel

    Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 6

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Computer hardware

    5. IBM

    Chesnot/Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 5

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Computer software and technology

    4. Amazon

    Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 4

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: E-commerce

    3. Apple

    Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 3

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances

    2. Microsoft

    Belinda Jiao/Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 2

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Computer software and technology

    1. Google
    Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 1

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Internet content and information

