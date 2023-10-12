The 20 companies students in tech around the world most want to work for

Google ranked at the top of Universum’s ranking of the World’s Most Attractive Employers for IT students.

Universum published its World’s Most Attractive Employers report on Wednesday.

This annual report included where global IT students really want to work.

Siemens ranked No. 20, and Google ranked No. 1 on the IT list.

IT students are highly interested in working for Google, based on responses of college and university students from several countries.

IT students are interested in working for Sony, Mercedes-Benz Group, and Goldman Sachs, based on this year’s top 20 — part of the World’s Most Attractive Employers report — from employer-branding company Universum.

The latest iteration of the World’s Most Attractive Employers rankings from Universum is based on student responses from nine economies who are of various college and university grade levels. Three of the economies include Canada, Germany, and the US. Responses were collected between fall 2022 and spring 2023. Students noted the employers that they hope the most to work for.

Google ranked No. 1 on the IT-student list. Siemens ranked No. 20, just like its spot in the 2022 list for IT students. Mercedes-Benz Group and Accenture both moved up six spots. Almost all of the top 10 spots were the same as the 2022 iteration of this ranking.

Below are the top 20 employers among responses from IT students. We included below the industries each employer belongs to, as noted by Universum to Insider.

20. Siemens Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images Rank in 2022: 20 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Manufacturing 19. Tesla Brandon Bell/Getty Images Rank in 2022: 28 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 9 Industry: Automotive 18. Facebook Harun Ozalp/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 15 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 3 Industry: Internet content and information 17. Goldman Sachs Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Rank in 2022: 18 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 1 Industry: Banking 16. Dell Brandon Bell/Getty Images Rank in 2022: 13 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 3 Industry: Computer hardware 15. BMW Group Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images Rank in 2022: 10 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 5 Industry: Automotive 14. Deloitte Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 14 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Auditing and accounting 13. Mercedes-Benz Group TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 19 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 6 Industry: Automotive 12. J.P. Morgan Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 12 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Banking 11. Accenture Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 17 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 6 Industry: Management and strategy consulting 10. Cisco Systems Alexander Koerner/Getty Images Rank in 2022: 11 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 1 Industry: Computer hardware 9. Samsung Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 9 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances 8. Oracle Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 8 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Computer software and technology 7. Sony Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters Rank in 2022: 7 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances 6. Intel Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 6 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Computer hardware 5. IBM Chesnot/Getty Images Rank in 2022: 5 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Computer software and technology 4. Amazon Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 4 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: E-commerce 3. Apple Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 3 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances 2. Microsoft Belinda Jiao/Getty Images Rank in 2022: 2 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Computer software and technology 1. Google Google ranked at the top of Universum’s ranking of the World’s Most Attractive Employers for IT students. Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 1 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Internet content and information

