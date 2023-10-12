Stunning Image Captures the Spectacular Collision of Two Frozen Exoplanets, Unleashing a Vast Dust Cloud 1,800 Light-Years Away

Astronomers capture the glow of a planetary collision in space for the first time

Spotted by chance after an amateur astronomer discovered a quirk in a social media post

This incredible image shows the moment two icy exoplanets collided with each other 1,800 light years away in a cosmic collision that was only detected by chance.

This surprising discovery marks the first time astronomers have captured the afterglow of a planetary collision in outer space.

It was detected after the two giant exoplanets collided with each other around a Sun-like star, creating a glow of light and throwing up huge plumes of dust.

The latter was what turned out to be key in its discovery, along with the help of an eagle-eyed amateur astronomer who spotted something peculiar in a social media post.

While studying the light curve of the parent star, the enthusiast noticed that the system’s brightness had doubled about three years earlier, before beginning to fade over time.

It turned out that this dimming was caused by the dust cloud created by the planetary collision.

Dr Matthew Kenworthy, co-author of the new study from Leiden University in the Netherlands, said: “To be honest, this observation came as a complete surprise to me.

“When we initially shared the visible light curve of this star with other astronomers, we began observing it with a network of other telescopes.

‘An astronomer noted on social media that the star illuminated in the infrared more than a thousand days before the optical fade.

“I knew then that this was an unusual event.”

Once it was pointed out to them, a network of professional and amateur astronomers studied the star more closely to monitor how its brightness changed over a two-year period.

The star was named ASASSN-21qj in honor of the network of telescopes that first detected the star’s fading at visible wavelengths.

Researchers concluded that the most likely explanation for this dying star was that two ice giant exoplanets collided with each other and produced an infrared glow that was detected by NASA’s NEOWISE mission.

It is a space telescope that searches for asteroids and comets near Earth.

Co-author Dr Simon Lock, from the University of Bristol, said: “Our calculations and computer models indicate that the temperature and size of the bright material, as well as the amount of time the glow has lasted, are consistent with the collision of two ice giant exoplanets.’

About three years after the glow was detected, the dust cloud generated by the impact finally passed in front of ASASSN-21qj.

This is what caused the star’s brightness to decrease at visible wavelengths.

Fascinating: This surprising discovery marked the first time astronomers captured the afterglow of a planetary collision in outer space. Computer simulations show the two icy giant planets crashing into each other (above), along with what the intense heat and glowing vapor would look like illustrated in different colors.

Astronomers are now eager to take a closer look at the system over the next few years to see what happens next.

They say the dust cloud is expected to begin thinning, at which point NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and ground-based observatories on Earth could detect its telltale scattering of light.

The material could eventually become a series of moons orbiting the parent star ASASSN-21qj.

Co-author Dr Zoe Leinhardt, from the University of Bristol, said: “It will be fascinating to see new developments.

“Ultimately, the mass of material around the remnant could condense to form an entourage of moons that will orbit this new planet.”

The new discovery has been revealed in a study published in the journal Nature.