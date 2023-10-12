The Life-Altering Consequences of a Single Word: How a Children’s Gymnastics Coach’s Career Crumbled and World Shattered by False Accusations

Sydney gymnastics coach sacked over email he sent

Lindsay Nylund, 65, described her team as ‘beautiful’

He was accused of objectifying girls and fired

A gymnastics coach’s reputation is in ruins after he was accused of sexually objectifying teenage girls in an email because he used the word “beautiful”.

Lindsay Nylund, 65, was sacked from his coaching role at Canada Bay Council’s Five Dock leisure center in Sydney’s west in May.

The famous Australian gymnast, who competed in the 1980 Summer Olympics and won medals at the 1978 Commonwealth Games, had worked at the center for about two and a half years.

But Mr. Nylund found himself in a sticky situation when he sent an email about his gymnastics team after a competition victory.

“Hello everyone, our beautiful FDLC Level 8 female artistic gymnasts,” he wrote in the email dated February 19.

“All earned a top-six finish by apparatus in their respective divisions at the first state trial competition of the year.”

Director of Community, Culture and Recreation Russell Wolfe said in a follow-up email: “Thanks for the update Lindsay – congratulations to everyone involved.”

But that same email led to the firing of Mr. Nylund, who was accused of sexually objectifying his team because he used the word “beautiful.”

Mr. Nylund is now unemployed and finds it difficult to accept this accusation.

“It’s traumatic because for a kids’ gymnastics coach, that’s probably the worst thing you could be accused of doing,” he said. A current affair.

The father-of-three thought at the time it was a “terrible mistake”.

Asked for his thoughts on those who might view his comment as inappropriate, Mr. Nylund said “political correctness went a little too far.”

“I mean, I think the word beautiful could be used in the wrong context, absolutely,” he said.

“But when you look at the context and the way it was used, no normal person would read that and think it’s inappropriate.”

In an interview with broadcaster Ben Fordham on Sydney radio 2GB earlier this month, Mr Nylund said he was “traumatised” when he was informed of the charge through a letter.

“For a children’s gymnastics coach, it’s probably the kiss of death for your professional reputation and your character,” he said.

The City of Canada’s Bay Council also accused My Nylund of showing a “disrespect to the center’s management” when he allegedly authorized a one-week membership fee freeze while that it was supposed to be two weeks.

He was also accused of hosting an “unapproved dinner” with his gymnasts’ parents and transporting his team in a car without parental approval to a social event at a local club, which, according to the council, was breaching child safety guidelines.

Mr. Nylund rejected the allegations made by the board.

The council would not comment specifically on the matter.

“The City of Canada Bay does not comment on personnel matters,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Additionally, as this matter is the subject of legal proceedings, the Town of Canada Bay is unable to provide comment and will continue to treat all information as confidential.”

Mr. Nylund took the matter to the Industrial Relations Commission.

A four-day hearing will take place in mid-November.