Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Enemy attacks in south Lebanon: Three people injured in the town of Marwahin, significant damage to properties and agricultural fields

    By

    Oct 11, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The National News Agency correspondent on Wednesday reported that Israeli enemy attacks this morning on the borderingnbsp;villages and towns in the western sector caused major damage to property and agricultural fields, as three people were injured in the town of Marwahin, in addition to direct damage to about ten houses.

    The main tank that supplies water to the town of Yarin was also targeted, in addition to the fires that are still escalating in the outskirts of the towns of Al-Dhahira and Marwahin, awaiting civil defense to extinguish them.

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    I moved to a US military base in South Korea with a month’s notice. I love it so much I’m dreading going back to America.

    Oct 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy