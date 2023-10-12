Former NFL Star Sergio Brown in Custody After Bizarre Mexican Jaunt

Maywood Police

Three weeks after his mom’s body was found in a creek bed, and a week after he was recorded partying in Mexico and posting bizarre rants on social media, former NFL star Sergio Brown has been arrested south of the border and deported, a San Diego County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

Online records show Brown, 35, was being held Wednesday without bail in San Diego on a felony charge. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

San Diego authorities said they were unauthorized to speak about Brown’s criminal charges, but CNN, citing a source, reported that he was arrested by Mexican authorities in connection to the murder of his 73-year-old mother, Myrtle Brown.

