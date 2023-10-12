‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Fawn Over Jason Mraz: ‘Nailed It’

Eric McCandless

Dancing with the Stars viewers have picked their favorite contestant of the season. Jason Mraz, singer behind late-2000s hits like “I’m Yours” and “Lucky,” is the dancer du jour. Really? In 2023, we’re all losing our minds over Jason Mraz? I couldn’t have predicted it, but good for him!

The singer-songwriter, whose most recent album was June’s Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, is competing alongside professional dancer Danielle Karagach. The pair have consistently scored some of the highest marks in Season 32, nailing a cha-cha-cha in the premiere episode and securing the top spot with a rumba in last week’s episode.

On Tuesday night, Mraz and Karagach took to the stage with a jive dance to “Do You Love Me” by The Contours. The pair started their dance at the judges table, then skipped on over to the stage, with emoji-like facial expressions from an excited Mraz. The judges were blown away by the stellar performance.

