WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Amazon’s fall Prime Day event is underway; For more deals we recommend across categories, check out our full summary here.

It feels like we fair I had Prime Day, but here we are again. For some reason, there aren’t many great smartphone deals this time around. Maybe it’s just the wrong timing: the iPhone 15 series went on sale last month and the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro were announced last week and haven’t even shipped yet. But there are still good deals to be found on the Pixel 7A, Moto Razr Plus, and Samsung Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, plus various accessories.

Maybe we have passed the peak day and we all wake up early, as if from a bad dream. No? Alright. There are some decent deals in our main October Prime Day deals post.

Good time to buy a foldable phone! He Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Moto Razr Plus Both are reduced to $800, which is a $200 discount in both cases. He Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 costs $1,400 (was $1,800); It’s still expensive, but, you know, no as expensive.

Update October 11 at 12:10 pm ET: Updated prices and removed some expired offers.

The best deals on smartphones for Prime Day