    House GOP Finally Picks a Speaker—Now Comes the Hard Part

    Oct 11, 2023
    After nine days of chaos sparked by the sudden downfall of Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans have finally nominated a successor for the Speaker’s gavel: Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), McCarthy’s longtime number two.

    In a secret ballot vote held behind closed doors on Wednesday morning, 113 lawmakers chose Scalise, with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) earning 99 votes, a source familiar with the proceeding told The Daily Beast.

    For the bitterly divided House GOP, however, a resolution to their leadership crisis is still far off.

