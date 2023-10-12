Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    News

    Here’s What the Washington Post Job Cuts Will Look Like

    By

    Oct 11, 2023 ,
    Here’s What the Washington Post Job Cuts Will Look Like

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Reporters at The Washington Post wanted answers about major job cuts during a contentious one-hour meeting Wednesday with top brass.

    The paper announced on Tuesday that it would be offering buyouts, with the aim to cut 240 jobs from the newsroom. But management offered little clarity about who would be affected or why the cuts were necessary.

    A day later, Post journalists pressed their interim CEO on why their jobs were on the chopping block, with reporter and Guild president Katie Mettler telling Stonesifer she was frustrated by reporters “bearing the consequences of very poor decisions” made by management.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    I moved to a US military base in South Korea with a month’s notice. I love it so much I’m dreading going back to America.

    Oct 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy