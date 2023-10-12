Here’s What the Washington Post Job Cuts Will Look Like

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Reporters at The Washington Post wanted answers about major job cuts during a contentious one-hour meeting Wednesday with top brass.

The paper announced on Tuesday that it would be offering buyouts, with the aim to cut 240 jobs from the newsroom. But management offered little clarity about who would be affected or why the cuts were necessary.

A day later, Post journalists pressed their interim CEO on why their jobs were on the chopping block, with reporter and Guild president Katie Mettler telling Stonesifer she was frustrated by reporters “bearing the consequences of very poor decisions” made by management.

