The best October Prime Day standing desk and walking pad deals

What to look for in a standing desk

Height range: In order to prevent strain on your back, neck, or shoulders, your elbows should be at a 90-degree angle when using your standing desk. If you’re taller than 6 feet, you’ll want to opt for a desk that adjusts to at least 48 inches.

Max weight supported: If you have a heavy monitor or a cumbersome computer system, make sure to look into the maximum weight that your desk can support. Our top overall pick in our guide to the best standing desks can hold up to 350 pounds.

Length and depth: For people with less space or who live in an apartment, opt to buy a tabletop standing desk or one of the best standing desk converters. In order to maximize space, tabletop standing desks are great for moving around your space if you like changing environments when working from home.

Electric vs. manual: If you are sharing a standing desk with a roommate or partner, consider splurging on an electric option, which can be programmed to remember height preferences for various users.

Noise and speed: In a shared office space, you’ll want to be considerate of others and the noise that your desk could potentially produce. If you work from home or independently, you probably won’t care about noise. Keep in mind that an electric desk is a more efficient way to switch from sitting to standing throughout the day.

