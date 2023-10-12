Lizzie Cundy, 55, puts on a very stylish display in a hot pink dress as she departs The Jeremy Vine Show

<!–

Lizzie Cundy looked very stylish in a bright pink dress as she left the Jeremy Vine Show on Wednesday.

The former WAG, 55, who often appears on the morning show, oozed elegance as she left the ITN recording studios in London.

Lizzie showed off her slim figure and fashionable style in the brightly colored ensemble.

She looked effortlessly chic as she walked around town in her pretty pink pumps.

The broadcaster looked happy and relaxed after sharing her thoughts and views during the show.

Lizzie styled her accentuated locks into a beautiful braid as she paired her outfit with a black handbag and sunglasses to complete her look.

The TV personality has made no secret of her love for cosmetic surgery, but claimed in 2020 that she went blind after a filler procedure.

The media personality told MailOnline: ‘I’ve never been so scared that I thought I could almost have lost my sight if I hadn’t done my research and just wanted to look and feel better!’

Lizzie said she knew something was wrong within minutes. She said her eyes swelled and as time went on, her vision started to become blurry.

Recalling the ordeal, she explained: ‘Well, I was literally feeling a bit down and tired and a friend said, “Yes, you look quite tired Lizzie… haven’t you tried filler around the eyes? It could take you ten years!”

‘I didn’t really think about it that much and just thought, “Yeah, why not?” It was a knee-jerk reaction because I was just feeling a bit low and had been having a rough time, so I wanted to feel and look better – a quick fix!

‘But as soon as the treatment was finished, I felt something was wrong. I felt the needle go so close to my eye that it scared me and by the time I got home I could see that my eyes were completely swollen… like I was having an allergic reaction!’

Fortunately, Lizzie was able to call in an experienced ophthalmologist who was able to save her sight, but insists others should think twice before undergoing similar procedures.

The TV star also admitted that she feared she would no longer be able to see her two sons, Josh and James.

Lizzie – who shares her boys with ex Jason Cundy – added to The Sun: ‘I thought about everything I would lose – being able to look at my beautiful boys – all because I had tried to improve my appearance. It was horrible.’

It comes as the radio presenter prepares to launch a vegetarian cookbook after embracing a meat-free diet during lockdown.