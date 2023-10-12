Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    News

    Search Underway for Good Samaritan Who Went Missing After Rescuing Mother and 5-Year-Old Daughter from Submerged SUV

    By

    Oct 11, 2023
    The mother and daughter’s vehicle crashed into a body of water in Tracy, CA
    The missing man jumped in to help the mother, who had disappeared underwater
    The child was not injured, but the mother is in critical condition

    By Germania Rodriguez Poleo for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 12:47 EDT, October 11, 2023 | Updated: 1:02 PM EDT, October 11, 2023

    A Good Samaritan has been missing since Tuesday afternoon after jumping into a body of water in California to help rescue a mother and daughter whose SUV had crashed.

    The mother and her five-year-old daughter were seen standing on their submerged vehicle after it crashed into the water in Tracy, about an hour east of San Francisco.

    She had helped the daughter get to the back of the SUV before it disappeared underwater, witnesses said.

    A first person jumped in and managed to help the child to shore, before the second good Samaritan also dove in to help the mother, who had already gone underwater, the California Highway Patrol said.

    The unconscious mother washed ashore a short time later with serious injuries, but the good Samaritan never resurfaced.

    Police and fire brigades searched for the unknown man until darkness fell on Tuesday.

    The child was unharmed, but the mother was hospitalized in critical condition after being revived by paramedics.

    Officials said their car went off the road as they drove onto a bridge before crashing into a tree and going into the water.

    “It sounds like a very short period of time passed from the time the car was visible and then no longer visible,” Officer Schmier told KCRA.

    On Tuesday evening, their totalitarian SUV was seen being pulled from the water.

    The missing Good Samaritan has not yet been identified.

    “It’s not my job to say it for him, but I’m glad he did, especially for the child and the mother.” But he seems like a good guy. He just jumped in,” witness Anthony Amari told KRCA.

    The police say they are investigating the cause of the accident.

    DailyMail.com has contacted the California Highway Patrol for more information.

