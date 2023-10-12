Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    News

    Julia Fox Is Angling for a Gig on ‘The View’

    By

    Oct 11, 2023 , , ,
    Julia Fox Is Angling for a Gig on ‘The View’

    ABC/screengrab

    In an unexpectedly heartwarming instance of intergenerational solidarity, downtown NYC multi-hyphenate and newly-minted author Julia Fox was welcomed with open arms by the boomers on The View on Wednesday morning, where she was appearing to promote her new book, the memoir Down the Drain.

    “Hi, are you guys hiring?” Fox quipped as she sat down. “Because I really like it here.”

    Fox spoke frankly with Joy Behar and the other View ladies about surviving multiple overdoses, working in a dominatrix dungeon and her relationship with Kanye West; Fox confirmed that her brief courtship with the embattled star “wasn’t sexual at all.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    I moved to a US military base in South Korea with a month’s notice. I love it so much I’m dreading going back to America.

    Oct 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy