Julia Fox Is Angling for a Gig on ‘The View’

ABC/screengrab

In an unexpectedly heartwarming instance of intergenerational solidarity, downtown NYC multi-hyphenate and newly-minted author Julia Fox was welcomed with open arms by the boomers on The View on Wednesday morning, where she was appearing to promote her new book, the memoir Down the Drain.

“Hi, are you guys hiring?” Fox quipped as she sat down. “Because I really like it here.”

Fox spoke frankly with Joy Behar and the other View ladies about surviving multiple overdoses, working in a dominatrix dungeon and her relationship with Kanye West; Fox confirmed that her brief courtship with the embattled star “wasn’t sexual at all.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.