Adding an extra cup of coffee to your daily routine may lead to a slight weight drop over four years, a study suggested.

An extra cup of unsweetened coffee was linked to a loss of a quarter of a pound (0.12 kilograms) over four years.

Drinking it with “non-dairy coffee creamer or whitener” didn’t seem to affect weight, but only a teaspoon of sugar caused weight gain.

It is believed that, in general, drinking more fluids can make one feel fuller, which can lead to consuming fewer calories throughout the day.

The changes were more significant in younger people and in those who are overweight or obese.

A staggering 42 percent of American adults and 20 percent of children are obese.

Researchers at Harvard Medical School found that drinking an extra cup of unsweetened coffee a day could lead to weight loss.

The graph above shows the relationship observed by researchers between changes in coffee habits and weight changes within each four-year period. Unsweetened coffee was linked to weight loss, but adding a teaspoon of sugar negated the benefit

Researchers at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, used data from three previous large-scale studies in which participants answered questionnaires about the food and drink they ate during the day, as well as recording their weight.

The studies were carried out between 1986 and 2015.

The researchers compared the participants’ coffee drinking habits and their weight changes over four-year increments.

They looked at caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee intake and considered whether people had added sugar, not sweeteners, or cream to their drinks.

They found that an extra cup of unsweetened coffee per day was linked to a loss of 0.26 pounds or 0.12 kilograms over four years.

However, if participants increased their daily intake by just one teaspoon of sugar, they gained 0.20 pounds over the same period.

Putting on “non-dairy coffee creamer or whitener” did not appear to have an effect on weight, according to the study.

Added sugar may eliminate coffee-related weight loss because it can be a source of additional calories.

Meanwhile, cream or sweetener can contribute to feelings of satiety because they contain protein or fat.

The study only found an association between coffee consumption and weight changes, meaning that participants did not necessarily lose or gain weight due to the caffeinated beverage.

For example, it may be that people who add sugar to their coffee are more likely to consume more added sugar throughout the day, which can lead to weight gain.

And those who drink unsweetened coffee may be more mindful of reducing added sugar in their overall diet.

The study was published last week in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.