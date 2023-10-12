Accused Cyclist Killer Who Was on the Lam Manages to Escape Again

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Travis County Jail

A Texas woman accused of murdering a rising star in the professional cycling world in a jealous rage—who spent 43 days on the lam before being captured—briefly escaped police custody on Wednesday after a doctor’s appointment.

Kaitlin Armstrong ran from two deputies as they were walking her back to the patrol car to take her back the Travis County Correctional Complex after escorting her to a medical appointment. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the amateur cyclist and yoga teacher was a fugitive for mere minutes before deputies, who had their sights on her during the pursuit, nabbed her. She was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for treatment after the incident. Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The escape is the second time Armstrong has attempted to flee from law enforcement since she allegedly shot and killed Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin, Texas, on May 11, 2022. Just before the murder, Wilson allegedly went out to dinner and swimming with her ex, Colin Strickland, who was then in a relationship with Armstrong.

