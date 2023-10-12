BLM Chicago Emphasizes Support for Palestine, Sparks Controversy with Apology Post featuring Paragliding Image

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

BLM Chicago has gone on a rampage with posts as it doubles down on its support for Palestine — even as the group issued a sarcastic apology and deleted the post using an image of a paraglider.

They removed the original post showing a paraglider with a Palestinian flag sticking out of its parachute – the image is similar to the Hamas terrorists paragliding into an Israeli music festival to brutally murder 260 innocent attendees.

Their half-hearted, sarcastic apology on Wednesday read: “Yesterday we sent messages that we are not proud of.

‘We stand with Palestine and the people who will do what they have to do to live free.

“Our thoughts are with the grieving mothers, with those rescuing babies from the rubble, who are in danger of being completely wiped out.”

BLM’s Chicago chapter made its position on the recent terrorist attacks in Israel abundantly clear with a slew of pro-Palestinian images shared across social media — but they removed it and issued a tepid apology on Wednesday.

Palestinian-Americans and their supporters protest as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas continues, outside the Israeli consulate in downtown Chicago, U.S., October 8, 2023

After the post’s deletion, the BLM account continued to demonstrate their apathy toward Israelis and—while apologizing—continued to perpetuate their position.

The account wrote: “Zionist haters are concerned if children run this account, here are some young people who are shaping the future of this city and also helping to stop the police city in Atlanta.

“Maybe you’re all around inept kids, I don’t know, but ours are our heroes, our future, they can type if they want.”

They added the tepid apology: “Anything is possible! We never thought we would apologize to the Zionists, and we certainly never thought they would organize for us. Liberate Palestine. Free us all.”

The account also posted memes that gloated about blocking “Zionists” from their feed.

In response to another taking over people’s houses and building fences. God, please help them see the beauty and peace that can come from ending genocidal behavior.”

Their ‘apology’ was rejected by many online. One person wrote: ‘It’s literally the same message without any images.’

Another added: “You were proud and you thought the Liberals would support you. Now that the left is divided on this issue, you want to go back.”

As has been the case in most major American cities, pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in the streets of Chicago on Monday to cheer the Palestinian cause, which has included the beheadings of babies in this latest bout of terrorism.

It is not clear that the Chicago BLM chapter was among the protesters in Chicago.

BLM Chicago is just one of many BLM chapters across the country, including the entire grassroots organization, that has publicly supported Palestinian fighters over Israel in the days since the attacks began.

In addition to the paraglider image, BLM Chicago also attempted to sow division along racial lines through posting A picture featuring images of celebrities who have spoken out in support of Israel in recent days.

The image included Sarah Paulson, David Schwimmer, Kylie Jenner and Madonna, and contrasted them with those who support or have supported the Palestinian cause, including Angela Davis, Malala, Malcolm X and Nelson Mandela.

“Have you noticed anything about those who support Israel and those who support Palestine?” reads the image, implying that people of color should stand against white people in support of Palestinians.

Since its inception, the Black Lives Matter movement has supported the Palestinian cause, often calling Israel, its people and its governments oppressors.

In the spring of 2021, when Israel and the Palestinians last exchanged missiles, BLM released several statements in support of the Palestinians, and against Israelis, whom they called settler-colonialists.

‘Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with the Palestinians. We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all its forms, and we will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. (Always have been. And always will be),” BLM said in 2021.

The organization’s fervent support for so-called Palestinian freedom fighters has not gone unnoticed, with many online and even more publicly disavowing the organization.

In some places, Palestinian-Americans were seen mocking the dead, displaying swastikas and spitting in the direction of counter-protesters

As in most major US cities, pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered to praise the violent actions of so-called freedom fighters who killed 1,200 Israelis this weekend.

Retired NBA All-Star and American-Israeli citizen Amar’e Stoudemire posted a video message earlier this week, calling out both politicians and BLM leaders for failing to condemn Hamas in the immediate aftermath of the terror attacks.

“For all the Black Lives Matter (supporters) not saying anything… ‘Well, let me figure out what exactly is happening before I say anything.’ F*** you,” he said.

‘Be what? It’s never been cool to kidnap children and put them in cages. It has never been cool to kill women and the elderly. Never have been, no matter where you come from, what you represent, what tribe you are from, it doesn’t matter. It’s never been a cool thing. That has never been something that no one supported.

‘And then you hide and put the children in front of you as a barricade. That’s cowards,” he added, referring to Hamas operatives’ usual tactic of placing command centers near, on or under schools and hospitals.

Stoudemire was already a public supporter of Israel before he became a dual citizen, even having a highly publicized meeting with then-Israeli President Shimon Peres in 2013.