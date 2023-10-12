Breaking News: I Personally Examined the Mexican ‘UFO Mummies’ that Captivated the World – My Conclusion is Far More Terrifying than Aliens

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A UFO enthusiast who has seen two alleged “alien” mummies up close has revealed that they are probably not aliens, but something perhaps even scarier.

The miniature corpses were unveiled in Mexico last month by Jaime Maussan, a controversial journalist who had previously made debunked claims of having found aliens and claimed they are extraterrestrials.

But ufologist Will Galison, a close friend of the archaeologist who first analyzed the supposed “aliens,” said he believes the “corpses” are dolls that are 1,000 years old, but he does not believe they are a hoax.

He said they may have been made from animal remains a millennium ago, possibly for ritual purposes, and that the heads bear a “remarkable similarity” to alpaca skulls.

Galison, who has performed with Sting, Barbra Streisand, Carly Simon and Chaka, saw the mummies in 2017 in Peru long before Maussan’s performance, and had traveled to see them initially because he believed they could be extraterrestrial remains.

Will Galison is a friend of Thierry Jarmin, the French archaeologist who was supposedly given the mummies by a tomb robber (Nub TV)

The alleged ‘aliens’ were presumed in Mexico by the controversial journalist Jaime Maussan

Galison said in a documentary interview with the UFO television program Nub TV that he visited Peru twice and even took a mold of one of the mummies’ “heads.”

He said: ‘I’m friends with the French archaeologist Thierry Jarmin, who is a person who doesn’t get mentioned as much as he should.

‘He received these mummies in 2016 from a tomb robber. Thierry was very surprised and quite upset by Jaime Maussan’s press conference.

Maussan stated at the September press conference: “This is the first time that extraterrestrial life has been presented in this way and I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world and that any scientific institution can investigate it. We are not alone.’

Galison said he no longer believes the mummies “fell into a flying saucer,” but instead believes they were constructed a long time ago, for unknown reasons.

The mummies appear to be constructed from a mixture of human and animal bones, he says.

He said in the documentary: “They found a bone in the arm of one of the mummies that was clearly not the organic bone that was there. So that begs the question: is the rest fake?”

In Maussan’s presentation, one doctor claimed that an MRI showed the skeletons were “complete,” but most scientists were convinced the remains were a hoax; Previous similar remains had turned out to be mutilated mummies of pre-Hispanic children, sometimes combined. with pieces of animal parts.

‘My thinking changed when I was at a friend’s house in the country, upstate New York. And I saw a deer skull on the mantelpiece and the back of that deer skull, in my opinion, looked like the front of this skull and I thought, “Oh, wow.”

The mummies will be tested, Maussan said

Nub TV program combines music and debates about UFOs (Nub TV)

He said there is a “remarkable similarity” between the heads of the alleged aliens and the alpaca skulls.

He also noted that the eggs inside the mummies, which Maussan highlighted as evidence of their non-human origin, “look like reptile eggs”, although it is less clear why their creators placed eggs inside the bodies.

He says in the documentary: “It was obviously created; the question is: was it created in 2015 to sell to Thierry, or was it made 1,000 years ago?

“I don’t think they came down in a saucer and landed on Earth recently, or even 1,000 years ago, because according to some of the doctors who examined these things, a CT scan showed something else: the leg bones of these things were suffering from osteoporosis.’

He said he was initially “really interested in these things being real” and has since seen similar mummies in Peru that are not as well known.

He remains curious as to why an Inca culture from 1,000 years ago would have created such creatures, even going so far as to lay eggs inside them that could only be seen through X-rays.

He says he still wonders if the mummies were a recreation of some form of being the Incas had encountered.

Mark Christopher Lee, the host of Nub TV, who interviewed Galison, said: “Will was in Peru and examined the mummies as a close friend of Thierry and they have discussed them for many hours. Thierry is not very happy about the press conference by Jaime Maussan in Mexico.

‘Will examined them and suggests that perhaps the Incas made them to venerate them, possibly as their gods or ancestors, why make them in that image?

”Aime Maussan, in addition to being under investigation for bringing these artifacts from Peru to Mexico, has a notorious history of making false claims, etc.”

Maussan told politicians that the strange corpses, which were displayed in makeshift satin-lined coffins, had been found in the city of Cusco, Peru, in 2017.

Maussan also stated under oath that almost a third of their DNA was “unknown” and that the specimens were not part of “our terrestrial evolution.”

