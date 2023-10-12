1 Dead, 2 Critical After Indianapolis Hotel Room Shooting

A shooting at in hotel room in Indianapolis resulted in the death of one man on Wednesday, while a second man and a woman were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Police say that the shooting was an “isolated and contained” event, and investigators are not actively seeking additional suspects, according to Officer Samone Burris of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“We need people to come forward to tell us what happened inside that room before officers arrived so we can make sure we get a resolution to this case,” said Burris.

The incident unfolded around 10:30 a.m. when officers were dispatched to an Extended Stay America hotel located on the northwest side of the city. At the scene, one man was pronounced deceased, while another man and a woman were in critical but stable condition.

