Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    News

    1 Dead, 2 Critical After Indianapolis Hotel Room Shooting

    By

    Oct 11, 2023 , , , , ,
    1 Dead, 2 Critical After Indianapolis Hotel Room Shooting

    A shooting at in hotel room in Indianapolis resulted in the death of one man on Wednesday, while a second man and a woman were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

    Police say that the shooting was an “isolated and contained” event, and investigators are not actively seeking additional suspects, according to Officer Samone Burris of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

    “We need people to come forward to tell us what happened inside that room before officers arrived so we can make sure we get a resolution to this case,” said Burris.

    The incident unfolded around 10:30 a.m. when officers were dispatched to an Extended Stay America hotel located on the northwest side of the city. At the scene, one man was pronounced deceased, while another man and a woman were in critical but stable condition.

    The post 1 Dead, 2 Critical After Indianapolis Hotel Room Shooting appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    I moved to a US military base in South Korea with a month’s notice. I love it so much I’m dreading going back to America.

    Oct 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy