See the moment Caroline Ellison got into the wrong car after leaving a chaotic courthouse scene

Caroline Ellison took the stand in SBF’s criminal trial.

Caroline Ellison got into the wrong car as she departed from the courthouse on Tuesday.

A picture from the scene shows her shocked and panicked expression as she realized her mistake.

The blunder illustrates the media circus around Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial.

Caroline Ellison has had a chaotic few days since she began testifying in the criminal trial of her ex-boyfriend Sam Bankman-Fried.

On Tuesday, after she closed her first day of testifying in downtown Manhattan, Ellison pushed through a horde of reporters shouting questions only to realize she’d gotten into the wrong SUV.

A picture from the scene shows Ellison’s seemingly panicked expression as she realized she’d gotten into the wrong vehicle.

Caroline Ellison testified for two days at the criminal trial of SBF.

A video from the scene taken by InnerCity Press shows Ellison hurriedly exiting the car and getting into another black SUV, all while continuing to push through a mass of reporters and photographers.

The scene outside the courthouse paints a picture of the media circus around Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial. The focus on the trial, which kicked off last week, was heightened on Tuesday as reporters packed the downtown Manhattan federal courthouse to see Ellison testify against her ex-boyfriend.

She has been painted as the star witness in the case against Bankman-Fried.

The issue with Ellison’s car was one of a handful of seemingly embarrassing gaffes for the former Alameda Research CEO. She also appeared to have difficulty recognizing Bankman-Fried on Tuesday when the prosecuting attorney asked her to identify the defendant in court.

On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that Ellison grew emotional in court when she was asked about FTX and Alameda’s collapse in 2022.

Ellison pleaded guilty to fraud charges last year and has been cooperating with investigators since.

Bankman-Fried is facing seven criminal charges of fraud and has pleaded not guilty on all counts. Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried stole billions of dollars from customers and investors in his cryptocurrency exchange, and mixed both FTX and Alameda Research funds.

