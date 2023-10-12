Multiple Women Contemplate Class-Action Suit Against Prominent Rheumatologist Accused of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, Harassment, and Molestation During Allegedly Unwarranted Pelvic and Breast Examinations

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A top rheumatologist has been sued by a former patient for performing “unnecessary pelvic and breast examinations” during which she was “sexually exploited, abused, harassed and molested,” a bombshell lawsuit alleges.

Disturbing allegations have been made against Dr. Derrick Todd and against his former employer, Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he allegedly sexually assaulted female patients.

Mimi DiTrani, a former patient of Todd’s, says in court documents that he contacted her to say he had been recommended to treat her.

‘I am shocked. “I went to see him, he’s a specialist in the very rare autoimmune rheumatological conditions that I have,” she said CBS Boston.

She claims that Todd repeatedly performed breast and vaginal examinations and asked her a series of “invasive” questions about her appearance, sexual history and sexual activity.

Charles Morris, chief medical officer at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said Todd’s conduct was investigated following two complaints and he was discharged in July this year.

From their initial appointment in November, “Todd began subjecting her to a series of predatory grooming, boundary violations, mental, emotional and physical sexual abuse that was masked by his position of power and authority,” according to the lawsuits filed with the state of Suffolk Superior Court.

She continued to visit him for appointments through January, then switched to remote contact until she felt pressured to move to Massachusetts for more appointments in June and July.

“I questioned it because I thought maybe I was imagining it, it’s a doctor,” she said at a news conference.

‘When you trust someone to help you, you see him or her and you are very vulnerable. And when he or she breaks that trust and hurts you instead of healing you, it can be very scary and not easy to deal with.

‘I had a suspicion. Why did I go back? But that’s why I want to say, ‘It’s not your fault’; these people know what they’re doing.’

DiTrani is not alone: ​​at least 32 women have sought legal advice, while two lawsuits have already been filed, as the Boston-based doctor is accused of performing “not medically necessary” tests on his patients.

Attorney Drew Meyer of Lubin & Meyer says his firm represents at least 30 former patients and they are considering a class action.

‘We have been inundated with calls. “He wanted to know more about their sex lives, he wanted to know in detail what happened to their husbands or their sex lives,” he said.

‘The abuse and manipulation by Dr. Todd was horrible and in fact extremely creepy,” Meyers said.

“He convinced patients that he could do their genealogy research, that he could do their breast exams. This is a rheumatologist, he shouldn’t be anywhere near that area.’

In a statement, Charles Morris, Chief Medical Officer at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told DailyMail.com that Todd’s conduct was investigated following two complaints and was dismissed in July this year.

“We deeply regret the harm caused by Dr. Todd has inflicted on our patients and their families.

‘We take our duty to care for our patients and keep them safe very seriously. We have and will continue to act decisively against allegations of misconduct, as we did in this case.

“We immediately launched an internal investigation after receiving two anonymous complaints about Dr. Todd had received. Once we learned more, he was placed on administrative leave and upon completion of that initial investigation, we made the decision to terminate him.

‘We informed the Directorate of Public Health and the Medicines Registration Board and then contacted the police.

“We also reached out to his current and former patients to talk to them about the care they received and to connect them with additional services.

“Right now, our focus is on our patients and caring for all their needs, with the hope of ultimately restoring their confidence in healthcare.”

While under investigation by the state, Dr. Todd entered into a voluntary waiver agreeing not to practice medicine in Massachusetts or any other state.

His attorney, Ingrid S. Martin, said her client denies any wrongdoing.

“To the extent that anyone is making claims against him, Dr. Todd that he did nothing wrong and he will vigorously defend himself against any such claims,” she said.

‘We will fully cooperate with any investigation by the Council for Registration of Medicine.’