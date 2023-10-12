High School Teacher Suspended For Her OnlyFans Page Has Resigned

A Missouri high school teacher, Brianna Coppage, who was placed on suspension after the school administration discovered her participation in a subscription-based website featuring sexually explicit content, has chosen to resign, according to a school district official.

Brianna Coppage, an English teacher at St. Clair High School, had been placed on leave the previous month when her involvement with the OnlyFans website was brought to the school’s attention. She stated that she had joined the site to supplement her teaching income.

The 28-year-old teacher’s resignation was not requested, and district officials took extensive measures to maintain her privacy after discovering her OnlyFans page through social media posts.

At the time of her suspension, Coppage disclosed that she had joined OnlyFans during the summer to enhance her income, given her second-year teaching salary of around $42,000, which is among the lowest starting salaries for teachers in the nation, according to the National Education Association. Coppage claimed to earn up to $10,000 per month on the OnlyFans platform before her suspension became widely known.

In the days following the news, her account saw an influx of over 100 new subscribers, and she doubled her subscription fee.

“I do not regret joining OnlyFans. I know it can be taboo, or some people may believe that it is shameful, but I don’t think sex work has to be shameful,” Coppage said. “I do just wish things just happened in a different way.”

