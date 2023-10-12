Unveiling New Details: Cal Wilson’s Cause of Death Following TV Set Collapse

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Australian comedian Cal Wilson has died aged 53 from cancer.

Wilson was surrounded by friends Wednesday when she died at Sydneyfrom the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

The comedian was in Sydney filming The Great Australian Bake Off when she was admitted to hospital after being treated for lower back pain.

Doctors have reportedly diagnosed the New Zealand-born star with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. She was hospitalized for two weeks before her death.

Entertainment journalist Peter Ford has revealed the comedian collapsed on the set of The Great Australian Bake Off a few weeks ago.

He seemed to suggest that his illness had something to do with his lungs.

Her management team at Token Artists said in a statement Wednesday that she was suffering from a “brief illness.”

Just five days before her death, Wilson had appeared in promotional images for the Melbourne Fringe Festival, The 50 Year Show.

She is survived by her husband Chris and her son Digby.

Wilson was born in New Zealand and moved to Melbourne in 2003, where she met her future husband in a bar in the trendy suburb of Northcote.

“I was recovering from a bad relationship at the time and we met at a mutual friend’s concert. I thought, ‘He could be a great fling.’” Twenty years later, we’re still together with a 14-year-old son,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald in July.

The couple married in 2008 and welcomed their son the following year.

Woods works in the education sector and appears to be an extremely private person as he has rarely been seen at events with his wife.

“Chris is kind and a man of his word,” Wilson said earlier this year.

“When he couldn’t stay at a concert one night, he told me he had to leave because he wanted to see one of his students run a cross country. I thought, ‘Wow, here’s a man who chose to become a teacher, not for the money but because he really loves it,’” she added.

Wilson encountered some obstacles on her path to love and admitted she had “terrible taste in men” in her 20s.

“I was attracted to bad boys and eventually realized they are assholes,” she said.

She met her first boyfriend when she was 15. He was 19 at the time and his parents didn’t let them spend time alone.

Peter Ford also revealed on John Stanley’s 2GB radio show on Wednesday night that the comedian had collapsed on the set of The Great Australian Bake Off just a few weeks ago.

“He would visit me at the family home but my parents wouldn’t let me leave the front gate, so I could only talk to him from the courtyard,” she said.

“It was very pure and innocent and it didn’t last long.”

Melbourne photographer Alan Moyle shared a loved-up photo of Chris and Cal getting married in 2003 on Instagram and captioned it with heartbreaking words.

“We have had so many memories, both for work and for pleasure, from the first photo shoot in 2003 to her and Chris’s brilliantly colorful wedding,” he wrote.

“I will miss her and am devastated for Chris, Digby, the cats and all the extended family.”

The Christchurch native has performed at the Melbourne Comedy Festival 14 times and recently co-hosted Foxtel’s The Great Australian Bake Off and she also featured in her own stand-up Netflix special.

In the hours following news of her death, Darren Purchase – who is a judge on the baking show – paid a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“Cal was such a light-hearted person and so happy, funny and the kindest,” he wrote.

“This is so unfair and I will never forget my precious time with Cal.”

He also spoke candidly about the last time he saw Wilson.

“I’m sorry this happened to such a good person and I can’t get out of my head the last time I saw her when she was very ill,” he wrote.

“I wish I could give her a hug and tell her how much she means to me and to so many people.”

Tributes to the actor flooded social networks Wednesday afternoon.

Australian actress Rebel Wilson said: “This is so tragic and my heart goes out to Cal’s family.”

“I’ve been very lucky to work with Cal on several projects, particularly over the last few years, where she has written some brilliant material for me. She was incredibly talented and incredibly kind.

Adam Miller, a finalist on this year’s The Great Australian Bake Off, also shared a tribute and recalled the time Wilson comforted him on set.

“I can’t help but think about the time Cal saw me alone in the corner of the Bake Off shed, noticing that I was rather overwhelmed by it all and gave me the warmest hug and most comforting,” he wrote.

“I burst into tears at that moment, and she stayed there with me, sharing wise and hilarious words to get me through it.”

She is survived by her husband Chris (pictured on their wedding day) and her son Digby.

Wilson had also worked as a radio and television presenter, actress and author. She starred in the television shows Spicks and Specks, Should I Lie To You and Good News Week.

Radio presenter Myf Warhurst, who frequently appeared with Wilson on ABC’s Spicks and Specks, wrote: “Oh Cal, what totally devastating news. What a joy to find ourselves in his magnificent orbit over the years. My love to all those who love it x’

The show’s host Adam Hills shared his own tribute.

“The news of Cal’s death broke me slightly, but the outpouring of love for her was so comforting,” he wrote.

“She was one of the best people in life and she made everyone happy. Everyone. Off stage and on stage. This is how we live a life. May his spirit live on. I love you Calbo.’

Actress and TV presenter Julia Zemiro said: “Very generous. Very excellent. A huge hole in the artistic community and in my heart.