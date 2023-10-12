Biden cautions Iran to exercise caution following mention of Tehran regime, referring to recent Hamas attack in Israel

The president mentioned Iran during remarks to Jewish leaders

He said the government has made it clear to Tehran to ‘be careful’

The government has said it cannot confirm that Iran was aware of the attack plan

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

President Joe Biden issued his first blunt public warning to Iran since the Hamas attack on Israel — after avoiding specific mention of the regime despite what the administration calls its longstanding support for Hamas.

We have “made it clear to the Iranians: be careful,” Biden said Wednesday during a meeting with Jewish leaders at the White House.

He made the comment as he again stated that the US would support Israel, outlining details of a new arms shipment that includes interceptors for the Iron Dome defenses as well as ammunition for the Israel Defense Force.

It came after an emotional speech on Tuesday in which he did not specifically mention Iran but instead issued a general warning to both states and non-state actors not to try to exploit the situation in the region.

US President Joe Biden listens to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s speech during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the White House Indian Treaty Room on October 11, 2023. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/ AFP via Getty Images)

Israel has bombed Gaza following the horrific attack by Hamas forces, with troops massing on the Gaza border for what could be a ground invasion.

Biden told Jewish leaders it would be “bizarre” for him to detail what the US is doing to free hostages in Gaza, but assured them his team was working on it around the clock.

He also expressed hope that whatever was planned could be fruitful, despite years of escalating violence. “I think there is an opportunity to end this in a way that makes it very difficult to repeat,” he said.

“I know we can overcome this,” Biden said, before expressing optimism about a region that has confounded many of his predecessors.

“I think we can change the Middle East,” he said.