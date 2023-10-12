Morgan State University To Build A Wall Around Campus After School Shooting

Following a shooting that resulted in five individuals being wounded during homecoming festivities, leaders of Morgan State University announced their intention on Tuesday to construct a wall around the majority of their northeast Baltimore campus and deploy security personnel at entry and exit points.

This proposed wall would extend the current barriers by approximately 8,000 feet, enveloping 90% of the campus.

University President David Wilson said, “We’re doing this, let me be clear, not to keep out our neighbors and our community writ large; we are doing it to keep out the bad actors.”

In the aftermath of the shooting that occurred on the evening of October 3, following a coronation ceremony for this year’s Mister and Miss Morgan State, university officials decided to suspend classes and homecoming events for the remainder of the week.

