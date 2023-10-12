Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    News

    Morgan State University To Build A Wall Around Campus After School Shooting

    By

    Oct 11, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Morgan State University To Build A Wall Around Campus After School Shooting

    Following a shooting that resulted in five individuals being wounded during homecoming festivities, leaders of Morgan State University announced their intention on Tuesday to construct a wall around the majority of their northeast Baltimore campus and deploy security personnel at entry and exit points.

    This proposed wall would extend the current barriers by approximately 8,000 feet, enveloping 90% of the campus.

    University President David Wilson said, “We’re doing this, let me be clear, not to keep out our neighbors and our community writ large; we are doing it to keep out the bad actors.”

    In the aftermath of the shooting that occurred on the evening of October 3, following a coronation ceremony for this year’s Mister and Miss Morgan State, university officials decided to suspend classes and homecoming events for the remainder of the week.

    The post Morgan State University To Build A Wall Around Campus After School Shooting appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    I moved to a US military base in South Korea with a month’s notice. I love it so much I’m dreading going back to America.

    Oct 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy