Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    News

    Caroline Ellison Tears Up, Admits to Lies at SBF Trial

    Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

    Caroline Ellison took the stand for the second day in the trial against her former boss and ex-boyfriend, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

    Her testimony was colorful and spanned multiple topics, from Thai sex workers to her private diary entries, to behind-the-scenes details of the crypto exchange’s collapse.

    At one point during her questioning, prosecutors pulled up a screenshot of messages she and Bankman-Fried exchanged around the time FTX was imploding, in which Ellison wrote, “this is the best mood I’ve been in in like a year.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

