159+ best October Prime Day deals that end tonight

Prime Day is coming to a close and our expert team of professional product reviewers has been busy panning for gold in Amazon’s river of deals, hoping to find some of our favorite items on sale. And after sifting through tons of discounts, we’re here with all of the best Prime Day deals on products we love.

Further down this page, you’ll find Prime Day deals on items that our team of experienced editors have tested and included in our buying guides, bought themselves, or products they’ve carefully researched and feel comfortable recommending as a top buy across the world of TV, gaming, headphones, tech, beauty, mattresses, style, home, kitchen, furniture, pets, and more. Some might already get a few bucks knocked in regular sales or over time, but we think today’s Prime Day deals are worth a special mention as they’re better than your typical discount. Most are exclusive to Prime members, so grab a free 30-day free trial if you’re not currently signed up.

Top deals picked by our category experts

Best Buy

Prime Day kitchen deals

As the kitchen editor at Insider Reviews, I spend my days searching for the best kitchen products on the market. And when I’m not writing about the best Dutch ovens, I’m baking with one. I’ve been scouring Amazon Prime Big Deal Day’s kitchen section to find Prime Day deals on kitchen items. Amazon deal days are some of the few times a year we see KitchenAid Stand Mixers go on sale, and the current 32% off the Artisan Mini is a rare low price. Get a KitchenAid now and bake with it for years (even decades) to come. If you want to upgrade your home coffee brewing, the Gaggia Evo Pro Espresso Machine is Insider’s top espresso machine and currently on sale matching the best we’ve seen all year. Whether you’re new to espresso or drink a demitasse every morning, the Gaggia is easy to figure out and made with durable parts. – Lily Alig, editor, Insider Reviews

Apple

Prime Day headphone deals

As a tech editor, I’ve tested headphones across all shapes and sizes, from compact earbuds to high-end over-hear models. And based on all that experience, I know that top headphones can get pricey. But right now, I’m seeing some truly excellent Prime Day deals on headphones that bring several of our top-rated picks down to new all-time low prices. Apple’s incredibly popular AirPods Pro are down to a new low of $189. The discount even applies to the brand-new version that supports USB-C. Buyers who want a great pair of over-ear headphones with noise cancellation can snag the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $248, which is just $20 more than their all-time low. —Steven Cohen, senior editor, Insider Reviews

Amazon

Prime Day fashion deals

Amazon might not be the first retailer that comes to mind when you’re looking for fashionable finds. But as a style editor, I see it for the treasure trove that it is. For example, these iconic Levi’s Classic Straight Jeans are only $33.90 as part of a Prime Day deal, which is almost half off their regular price. And if you’re in the market for a trendy purse under $50, I own this exact JW Pei handbag and have seen tons of their other styles being carried by stylish it-girls all over Manhattan. Plus, I’ve tested over 40 shoes in search of the most comfortable heels and found this nude-colored pair that’s on sale for $60.99 to be one of the best, most walkable sandals I’ve ever worn. — Samantha Crozier, style and beauty editor, Insider Reviews

Amazon

Prime Day TV deals

I’ve been covering the home entertainment industry for a decade, and in that time I’ve reviewed TVs across all budgets, from cheap HD sets to gorgeous 4K OLEDs. Displays can vary a lot in performance, so figuring out which Prime Day deals on TVs are worth your money can be tricky. But don’t worry, my team has tested many of the latest TVs from all of the top brands, and we’ve used our expertise to vet each deal we recommend. Buyers shopping for a new home theater TV should have the Samsung 65-inch S90C high on their list. At 35% off, it’s down to the lowest price we’ve seen, and it delivers top-notch color and contrast performance. If I were in the market for a new TV this Prime Day, the S90C is the model I’d buy. Other top deals include a 32-inch HDTV for only $79! This model only offers basic picture quality, but that price is hard to beat for shoppers who just want a cheap smart TV. — Steven Cohen, senior editor, Insider Reviews

The Casper Original Hybrid offered top-notch support, keeping my lower-back pain from flaring up.

Casper

Prime Day mattress deals

I’m James, Insider Reviews’ main mattress tester. I’ve personally slept on and tested more than 80 popular mattresses. Mattress sales are pretty common, so many of the discounts you see today will come around again in a month or two. But I want you to know about the rare deals you may not get again this year. To start, the Awara Natural Hybrid, the best mattress for stomach sleepers in our best mattresses guide, is only $800 at Amazon, an all-time low. If your budget is tight, consider the Zinus Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, just $300 at Amazon as part of a Prime Day deal. I’ve analyzed all these mattress’s historical prices, and these are the two best deals from the list below that you may not see again this year. I’ve slept on Awara and Zinus mattresses for several weeks and am confident in recommending them. — James Brains, senior reporter, Insider Reviews

Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider

Prime Day phone deals

I oversee Insider Reviews’ smartphone coverage. Through my experience testing the latest high-end, mid-range, and budget phones, along with phone-related accessories of all kinds, I’m able to recommend the Prime Day deals on phones and mobile products that are most worth your while. Right now, you shouldn’t miss out on Amazon’s all-time low price of $330 on Samsung’s Galaxy A54, which we named one of the best budget Android phones you can buy. If you’re in the market for a foldable phone, the stellar new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is at its lowest price to date with a $400 discount on Amazon. There are also some particularly great deals on accessories like phone cases and chargers that we’ve thoroughly vetted and recommended in our buying guides. — John Lynch, senior editor, Insider Reviews

Dyson

Prime Day beauty deals

I’ve been covering beauty products as both a reporter and editor for almost a decade, and I can say with certainty that these are some of the best beauty deals I’ve seen so far this year. The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in particular is a standout for me; this hair dryer gives me a perfect blowout in under 5 minutes and is currently $100 off, which is the steepest discount I’ve ever seen. It’s still pricey, but worth it for the time it has saved me compared to any other blow dryer I’ve tested. I’m also adding the Mighty Patch hydrocolloid patches to my cart as we speak — our whole team swears by these for clearing up acne spots. The rest of the products on this list have been fully vetted or tested by either me or our style and beauty editor, Sam Crozier. — Sally Kaplan, executive editor, Insider Reviews

The MacBook air 15 -inch maximizes screen real estate and has mercy on your wallet.

Amazon

Prime Day laptop deals

I’m Insider’s main PC gaming reviewer, and I’ve written dozens of articles for the site about PCs, gaming laptops, gaming desktops, and gaming accessories. I’ve personally tested a number of the laptops on sale today — like the Alienware m18, my favorite high-end gaming laptop, which you can currently snag for over $600 off. And even the laptops I haven’t tested, I’ve researched and can vouch for — like the Acer Aspire 3, which is a reliable budget laptop that’s $100 off right now. One of the absolute best Prime Day deals I’ve found so far is for the Acer Nitro 5, which is already the best budget gaming laptop: You can buy a Nitro 5 with a powerful RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for only $700, which is a nearly unbeatable price. If you’re looking for an affordable gaming powerhouse, this is your chance. — William Antonelli, tech reporter, Insider Reviews

Amazon

Prime Day furniture deals

Furnishing a home is quite costly, and deal events like Amazon Prime Day are a great time to stretch your dollar a bit further. While it’s true that there’s a lot of junk out there, you can actually find some great-quality furniture pieces on Amazon. Right now, Flexispot, one of our favorite brands from our guide to the best standing desks is offering more than $100 off its already competitively priced models. I’m also loving the Prime Day deals on Rivet furniture (read our Rivet review), including 15% off a leather sectional. — Lauren Savoie, deputy editor, Insider Reviews

Hopix Art/Shutterstock

Prime Day gaming deals

I’ve covered the gaming industry for years, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that gaming can be an expensive hobby. That’s why I’m spending Prime Day looking out for the gaming deals that are actually worth your money. Some of the best picks I’ve found so far include the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headset, one of the highest quality sets on the market, for 30% off; a sleek Corsair K70 mechanical keyboard for $40 off; and the best game of 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with a rare $15 discount. And although I’m a reporter, I’m a gamer too — I just bought this fantastic curved Sceptre gaming monitor for $35 off to upgrade my home office setup. Time to become a Valorant pro! — William Antonelli, tech reporter, Insider Reviews

Amazon

Prime Day home deals

“Home” is a massive category that encompasses everything from light bulbs to lawn mowers, so sorting through the hundreds of thousands of home deals is no easy task. Fortunately, my team has tested nearly every product category first-hand, so the first thing we do is check for Prime Day deals on our favorite products — the ones that have passed our tests with flying colors. I was really excited to see that our top solar-powered generator pick from Anker is on sale for a whopping $700 off today. We haven’t published our guide to the best generators yet, so you’re getting some inside information there. Two of my other favorite home deals right now are 35% off the Dyson V11 (one of the best vacuums we’ve tested) and 30% off the best air purifier for small rooms. — Lauren Savoie, deputy editor, Insider Reviews

Prime Day soundbar deals

Vizio

TVs are notorious for having wimpy built-in speakers, so buying a good soundbar system is a great way to upgrade the audio quality of your home entertainment system. My team has reviewed several soundbar models, ranging from budget-friendly options that have compact designs, to high-end packages that include subwoofers and even satellite speakers. Using this expertise, we’ve searched through all of the best Prime Day deals to find great discounts on soundbars, including savings on some of our top-rated models. The Vizio Elevate is $100 off right now, and it delivers an immersive Dolby Atmos experience that’s perfect for surround sound lovers. If you’re on a budget, the Roku Streambar is a unique and inexpensive option that’s on sale for just $100. It’s space-saving and even has built-in video streaming support. — Steven Cohen, senior editor, Insider Reviews

Amazon

Prime Day pet deals

I love any excuse to spoil my chonky beefcat, Chowder, and Prime Day is always a great opportunity to do just that. Our pets editor curates some of the most meticulous, medically-reviewed buying guides, so I know that whatever she recommends is a good buy for my sweet Chowder cat. One of the most popular deals this Prime Day is 37% off the Chom Chom Pet Hair Remover, a product we love (just read our Chom Chom review). Another great buy is 30% off Zesty Paws, one of the best training treats we’ve tested. Be sure to check out our best Prime Day pets deals guide for all our top picks. — Lauren Savoie, deputy editor, Insider Reviews

Amazon

Prime Day tech deals

Testing the latest tech products is as glamorous as it sounds — which is why I’ve stayed dedicated to doing so for ten years. My wrist wears the latest fitness trackers, my home theater sports the latest soundbars, and I have more virtual assistant devices than I know what to do with. This means that when tech like this goes on sale during Prime Day, I’m well-suited to know if that deal is good, great, or godawful. Take the Garmin Forerunner 745, for instance. It’s the best running watch in Garmin’s lineup and getting it for $120 off its normal price is a steal. Consider this a “great” deal.

Other Prime Day deals I like include 22% off the Amazon Kindle Scribe, a device perfect for the habitual note-taker and $70 off the Roku Streambar, an excellent (and efficient) streaming-device-slash-soundbar. And then there’s the $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8. Sure, it’s last year’s model but it still offers a premium smartwatch experience that’s a must-own for iPhone users. — Rick Stella, editor, Insider Reviews

