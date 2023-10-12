Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    News

    WATCH: Armed Jewelry Store Worker Sends Hammer-Wielding Burglars Running For Their Lives!

    By

    Oct 12, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
    WATCH: Armed Jewelry Store Worker Sends Hammer-Wielding Burglars Running For Their Lives!

    MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — New video shows the moment a Manhattan Beach jewelry store employee took out a gun and shot at five suspects during a tense smash-and-grab robbery. The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Prestige Jewelers on N Sepulveda Boulevard.


    https://breaking911.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/video-shows-manhattan-beach-jewelry-store-owner-1.mp4

    Read the full story from KABC here.

    The post WATCH: Armed Jewelry Store Worker Sends Hammer-Wielding Burglars Running For Their Lives! appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    I moved to a US military base in South Korea with a month’s notice. I love it so much I’m dreading going back to America.

    Oct 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy