Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    Jake Tapper Isn’t Buying Nancy Mace’s Claim That Dems ‘Trust’ Jim Jordan

    CNN

    Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), one of the eight Republicans responsible for ousting Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, claimed with a straight face on Wednesday that Democrats in Congress “trust” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper, meanwhile, wasn’t buying what she was selling.

    Three days after she officially threw her support behind Jordan for the speaker’s race, and hours after the GOP caucus narrowly backed House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) to succeed McCarthy, the attention-seeking congresswoman doubled down on her Jordan endorsement.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

