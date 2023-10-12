Bank of South Texas Review 2023

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The bottom line: Bank of South Texas pays higher CD rates than most brick-and-mortar banks, and may be a good option if you live in Texas. However, the best high-yield savings accounts at online banks still offer better rates.

Bank of South Texas Review: Overall Rating

FeatureInsider rating (out of 5)Checking3.25Savings3.75CD3.75Money market account3.75Trustworthiness5Total4

Bank of South Texas Pros and Cons

ProsCons

Hispanic American-owned bank

Competitive interest rates

Only available in TexasMonthly service fees (unless you qualify to waive them)Only nine withdrawals per quarter from savings

About Bank of South Texas

Bank of South Texas is a Hispanic American-owned bank with six branches in Texas (Pharr, McAllen, Kingsville, Hebbronville, Mission, and Edinburg). There are 55,000 free ATMs nationwide in the Allpoint network.

Call or visit a branch Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT or Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT. The Pharr, McAllen, and Mission lobbies are also open Saturday mornings.

The bank offers mobile banking, but you’ll have the contact a bank representative for more information.

Your accounts are FDIC-insured for up to $250,000, or up to $500,000 for joint accounts.

The Role of Hispanic American-led Financial Institutions

Hispanic American-owned financial institutions are integral to providing products and services to underserved communities. These institutions also help address banking gaps among Hispanic American communities.

Bank of South Texas focuses on providing agricultural loans to support the community. It also is involved in local community events, such as 5k runs.

Is Bank of South Texas Trustworthy?

Bank of South Texas does not have any public controversies.

The Better Business Bureau gives Bank of South Texas an A+ rating. A strong BBB grade indicates that a company effectively responds to customer complaints, advertises honestly, and is honest about business practices.

A good BBB score doesn’t guarantee that you’ll have a strong relationship with a bank, though. You may still want to ask friends and family about their experiences or read online customer reviews.

Bank of South Texas Account Reviews

Bank of South Texas Regular Checking Account

The bank has several checking account options. You may like the Bank of South Texas Regular Checking Account if you can maintain a $700 balance, because then you won’t pay a monthly fee.

Bank of South Texas Savings Account

The Bank of South Texas Savings Account pays a decent interest rate compared to other brick-and-mortar banks, and you just need a $50 balance to waive the monthly fee. But you can only make nine withdrawals per quarter before the bank imposes a fee — many banks let you make six withdrawals per month from savings.

Bank of South Texas CD

The Bank of South Texas Certificate of Deposit pays high interest rates, especially compared to other brick-and-mortar banks. But the longest term length is three years, while many institutions have terms up to five years.

Bank of South Texas Money Market Savings Account

You might like the Bank of South Texas Money Market Savings Account if you can maintain a $2,500 balance. Then you will earn interest and waive the Bank of South Texas Money Market Savings Account – Fees Display. You can also make up to six withdrawals per month, which gives you more flexibility than the regular savings account.

How Bank of South Texas Compares

Bank of South Texas vs. Lone Star National Bank

Lone Star National Bank has many more branches than the Bank of South Texas, so it may be a more convenient option if you’re searching for a location that’s close to where you live.

Bank of South Texas pays higher CD rates than Lone Star National Bank CD – Brand Name, though. Its 1-year term offers a high APY that’s on par with the best CD rates.

Lone Star National Bank Review

Bank of South Texas vs. Texas National Bank

Choosing between the two local financial institutions may ultimately depend on where you live. Texas National Bank has eight locations (Brownsville, Edinburg, Elsa, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, San Juan, and Weslaco). Meanwhile, the Bank of South Texas has six locations (Pharr, McAllen, Kingsville, Hebbronville, Mission, and Edinburg).

You also might want to consider which features you prioritize most in a bank account. Texas National Bank Personal Savings Account – Brand Name pays higher rates on its savings account, but Bank of South Texas makes it is easier to waive the monthly service fee.

Texas National Bank Review

Why You Should Trust Us: How We Reviewed Bank of South Texas

At Personal Finance Insider, we rate savings, checking, CD, and money market accounts using our banking methodology and CD methodology.

Each account receives a rating between 0 and 5. We evaluate a bank’s ethics, customer service, and mobile app for all accounts. We also consider different features for specific types of bank accounts. For example, we look at overdraft fees for checking accounts and early withdrawal penalties for CDs.

Read the original article on Business Insider