Biden Expresses Concern Over Hamas Terrorists Beheading Children During Israel’s Deadly Conflict, Remains Hopeful in Rescuing American Hostages, Cautions Iran to Exercise Caution

Joe Biden said Wednesday that he saw photos from Israel over the weekend of “terrorists beheading children,” confirming Israeli soldiers’ accounts of almost unimaginable horror.

Biden held a meeting with Jewish community leaders at the White House on Wednesday and said he was shocked by the brutality of the Hamas attack.

At least 1,200 Israelis were killed in Saturday’s carnage, which began when Hamas militants crossed the border from Gaza into Israel and murdered people at a music festival and in their homes near of the border.

“This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty, not just hatred, but pure cruelty, against the Jewish people,” Biden said.

He added: “I never really thought I would see and have confirmed photos of terrorists beheading children.”

Joe Biden is seen Wednesday during a roundtable discussion with Jewish community leaders in the Indian Treaty Room of the White House.

His comments end speculation about the veracity of the allegations about beheaded children, which were originally made by an IDF soldier, David Ben Zion, deputy commander of the Israeli army’s Unit 71.

Ben Zion told i24 News: “We went door to door, we killed a lot of terrorists. They are very bad. They cut off the heads of children, they cut off the heads of women. But we are stronger than them.

The Israeli military later said it could not confirm his account.

But Biden’s statement ended the debate.

He called Hamas’ attack on Israel “the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust” and a campaign of “pure cruelty,” adding once again that the United States stood with Israel.