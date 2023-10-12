Scientists Warn: Homes on US East Coast and in Middle America May Become Uninhabitable Due to Extreme Heat by 2100

<!–

Scientists have warned that the east coast of the United States and Central America could become uninhabitable by the year 2100 due to rising global temperatures.

A surprising study found that regions from Florida to New York and from Houston to Chicago would experience lethal combinations of heat and humidity if Earth’s temperatures rose 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial levels.

And more than 300 million people live in this area of ​​the country.

So-called “wet bulb temperatures” and extreme heat have caused cardiovascular and respiratory disorders, but the warming discovered by a team led by the University of Pennsylvania could kill about 200,000 Americans a year.

Scientists warn that the east coast of the United States and Central America could become uninhabitable by 2100 due to rising global temperatures. Above, a map of regions likely to experience between 3 and 56 annual “warm hours” of life-threatening temperatures if global average temperatures rise by 4°C.

Above, a map of regions likely to experience between 3 and 24 annual “warm hours” of life-threatening temperatures if global average temperatures rise by 3°C.

“It’s very disturbing,” study co-author Matthew Huber of Purdue University in the US state of Indiana told Reuters. “It’s going to send a lot of people to emergency medical care.”

The elderly, children and those with health problems are particularly vulnerable, but experts fear that billions more around the world could also be at risk with a warmer climate.

Study co-author Larry Kenney said: “As people get hot, they sweat and more blood is pumped to their skin so they can maintain their core temperature by losing heat to the environment.”

“At certain levels of heat and humidity, these adjustments are no longer sufficient and the body’s core temperature begins to rise.

‘This is not an immediate threat, but it requires some form of relief.

“If people don’t find a way to cool off within hours, it can lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke and stress on the cardiovascular system that can lead to heart attacks in vulnerable people.”

“Wet bulb temperatures” and extreme heat can cause cardiovascular and respiratory problems, but the warming discovered by the new study could kill about 200,000 Americans each year. Smaller increases (above) would save the US, but would still hurt developing countries near the equator

The summer of 2023 was the hottest on Earth since global records began in 1880, according to NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies. June, July and August combined were 0.41°F warmer than any other summer on record by NASA and 2.1°F warmer than the average from 1951 to 1980.

NASA shared that August alone was warmer by 2.2F.

The average annual temperature has increased at a rate of 0.3°F per decade in the New York City area, while summer temperatures in Florida have increased about 1.0°F since 1950.

Those who live in the Chicago area have experienced warmer winters: last February was 7.6°F warmer than in 1970.

And the average summer temperature in Houston increased 4.2 degrees from 1970 to 2022.

Researchers in the new study modeled global temperature increases ranging between 2.7°F and 7.2F, considered the worst-case scenario in which warming would begin to accelerate.

Their goal was to identify areas of Earth where warming would lead to heat and humidity levels above human limits.

Since the start of the Industrial Revolution – when humans began burning fossil fuels in machines and factories – temperatures around the world have risen about 1.8°F.

What’s particularly worrying, the researchers said, is that many areas that would be most affected are low- to middle-income countries that would likely not have access to air conditioning.