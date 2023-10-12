Lunch Lady Shot And Killed At Fort Worth Elementary School, Police Say

FORT WORTH, Texas – On Wednesday morning, a shooting occurred outside David K. Sellars Elementary School, which the mayor described as a “senseless act of violence” resulting in the loss of a woman’s life. Although the victim’s identity remains undisclosed, Keisha Brazil, the PTA President at Sellars Elementary, confirmed that the victim was a beloved cafeteria worker.

“She will leave a void because she was that outgoing personality you knew when you came into the cafeteria she was there,” said Brazil. “She has been here a real long time. She was a constant at the school.”

Forest Hill Mayor Stephanie Boardingham addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon saying a “distressing incident that occurred outside David K. Sellars Elementary School.” The incident reportedly occurred before the start of classes that morning. While police had limited details to provide, as the investigation was ongoing, they said there was no threat to the community. Although, no suspects were in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

