HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WPLG) – A North Carolina man is facing multiple felony charges in South Florida after police said he kidnapped a girl from outside of a CVS Pharmacy in Hollywood and sexually assaulted her in his vehicle. She was able to flee after her 44-year-old kidnapper crashed as he molested her while driving, according to an arrest report.

Read the full story from WPLG here.

The post Kidnapped Girl Escapes After Assailant Crashes While Molesting Her, Cops Say appeared first on Breaking911.