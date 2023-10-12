MyPillow Goes Dark: Mike Lindell Pauses TV Ads Amid Financial Struggles

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The once-ubiquitous MyPillow commercials that flooded the airwaves of Fox News and other cable television stations have all but disappeared over the past few weeks amid owner Mike Lindell’s ongoing financial problems, the linen company founder confirmed on Wednesday.

In a conversation with The Daily Beast, Lindell noted that the month-long TV break would end next week, adding that “you’re gonna see us everywhere again” and “it’s gonna be awesome.”

At the same time, the MyPillow CEO acknowledged that his company has faced increasing headwinds in recent months, which helped lead to the delay in getting back on television.

