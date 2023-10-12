Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    News

    MyPillow Goes Dark: Mike Lindell Pauses TV Ads Amid Financial Struggles

    By

    Oct 12, 2023 , , , , ,
    MyPillow Goes Dark: Mike Lindell Pauses TV Ads Amid Financial Struggles

    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    The once-ubiquitous MyPillow commercials that flooded the airwaves of Fox News and other cable television stations have all but disappeared over the past few weeks amid owner Mike Lindell’s ongoing financial problems, the linen company founder confirmed on Wednesday.

    In a conversation with The Daily Beast, Lindell noted that the month-long TV break would end next week, adding that “you’re gonna see us everywhere again” and “it’s gonna be awesome.”

    At the same time, the MyPillow CEO acknowledged that his company has faced increasing headwinds in recent months, which helped lead to the delay in getting back on television.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    I moved to a US military base in South Korea with a month’s notice. I love it so much I’m dreading going back to America.

    Oct 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy