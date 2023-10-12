Prince William opens up about feeling isolated after leaving his air ambulance pilot role due to a ‘cliff fall’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Prince William has revealed he suffered a ‘cliff fall’ that left him feeling ‘quite lonely’ after retiring as an air ambulance pilot, with the traumatic aspects of the role taking a toll on his mental health.

The Prince of Wales said he “missed” his time in the job he held from 2015 to 2017, adding that he felt “isolated” after stepping back.

The candid chat about the lasting impact the role of the emergency service had on the royal family came as he spoke to emergency workers during a visit to the Blue Light Hub in Milton Keynes yesterday.

William spoke about having to ‘armour up’ while working for East Anglian Air Ambulances, as he raised concerns about the long-term mental health management of frontline responders.

He said: ‘I held it all and did it all. There were a few times when I had armor on. I took it home and it went from there.”

Prince William shows the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip around the new East Anglian Air Ambulance base in July 2016

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge kisses Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh as he says goodbye after visiting the new East Anglian Air Ambulance Base in July 2016

The prince added that he did not appreciate the “cliff drop” of the resignation until it actually happened.

“Life catches up with you” after you leave, he said. ‘That can feel quite lonely and isolating.

‘I didn’t notice it happening at the time. Afterwards you realize that this is not normal. I worry about people retiring. We need to get better at managing long-term health.”

William also said that his time as an air ambulance pilot was much more involved with patients than when he was in the RAF, which had a deeper impact on his mental wellbeing.

His comments came during a visit to the Blue Light Hub, the operating base of South Central Ambulance Service, Thames Valley Police and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service – one of the first purpose-built combined fire, police and ambulance buildings in the country.

Collaboration between the three services was at the forefront of the design, which encourages colleagues from fire, police and ambulance to work together at every opportunity to ensure they support each other and provide the best possible service to the community.

Hub representatives told William that shared spaces in the facility allow staff from different services to talk to each other about their mental health issues.

The Prince was shown around the various call centers, car garages and the canteen in the building, where he spoke to the staff about the challenges of their role.

William – whose visit takes place in the week of World Mental Health Day – asked care providers whether they are receiving sufficient mental health support.

Prince William shows his grandparents around the East Anglian Air Ambulances base in Cambridge in July 2016

“How are you guys doing with your care?” he asked a group of police officers, adding: “It is crucial to me that you are taken care of.”

Former presenter, journalist and psychologist Dr Sian Williams, who now works for the NHS at the Center for Anxiety, Stress and Trauma, led a discussion between the prince and care providers about mental health in the workplace.

During the conversation, police officer Willker Da Silva Melo told the prince that officers are expected to be “tough” and “not cry.”

He continued: “The management here is much more aware (about mental health issues). The support is there.’

Fellow officer Safiya Rudder said her job can be challenging because police officers are not always seen “as people” or in a “positive light.”

Search and rescue worker Mags Kelly told William her role can be particularly traumatic, especially when a missing person cannot be found.

She said she and her colleagues make sure they “do something together after every scream” so they can talk about what they experienced.

After the prince’s visit, Dr. Williams that working as a first responder is “a tough world when you’re running toward danger,” and that dealing with trauma can be difficult.

She said, ‘What do you do with that stuff when you get home?

“What if you feel like you can’t share it with your family?”

Knowing when mental health issues arise is “what the prince was talking about,” she said.

“The prince said: ‘We are on your side’, that’s what the people heard today.”