Academic Criticizes Own University’s Pro-Voice Branding: University’s Response Suggests Unfollowing as Solution

Outspoken academic has slammed her university for using its social media accounts and job postings to ‘virtue signal’ in favor of yes – but the institution says people can like or lump it .

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney has placed a yellow graphic on its social media and LinkedIn profiles which features the words “UNSW says yes” in a yellow circle around a red love heart with indigenous motifs.

UNSW economics professor Gigi Foster says the blatant advocacy is inappropriate for a publicly funded body that should stay away from political activism.

However, the university defended the branding, designed by UNSW fine arts student and Wiradjuri woman Lua Pellegrini, as being “aligned with (its) values” and even suggested those who don’t don’t like her for not following her anymore.

The artwork is displayed on the university’s Facebook page, alongside a statement that UNSW “proudly supports the First Nations voice in Parliament”.

The University of New South Wales has adopted an artwork advocating a yes to Indigenous voice in Parliament.

The image “depicts coming together to discuss the Voice and highlights the vibrancy and diversity of the community and perspectives,” the page states.

The UNSW spokesperson said the decision to brand social media and other posts “was made after significant consultation, including the University’s Indigenous leadership”.

He highlighted that UNSW had previously “co-opted” his profile image on social media for causes such as NAIDOC Week and Sydney Mardi Gras.

“Profile photos are temporary and will be reinstated after the referendum,” the spokesperson said.

“LinkedIn followers and users who feel strongly about any temporary changes are advised to unfollow or temporarily unlink the UNSW page from their profile.”

However, Professor Foster told Daily Mail Australia she did not “think it was the role of a publicly funded institution to take a position on policy issues”.

UNSW economics professor Gigi Foster has spoken out against the university’s stand, calling it ‘virtue signalling’

“The university has an obligation to foster an environment such that people do not feel ideologically constrained because of the university’s association with a particular political position,” she said.

“Universities are supposed to be the places, if there are any left, in civil society, where we can freely explore different potential positions, philosophical positions, political positions.

“When there is advocacy for a particular political position, or a particular political party, it undermines the provision of that type of environment for staff, students and even alumni.”

Professor Foster said that by displaying a pro-Voice message on job adverts, the university’s stance could deter potential applicants.

“It’s concerning that this plea appears in the university’s recruiting messages, because if I were an applicant, I would see it and think, ‘Well, I guess you can only have certain beliefs to work at the university. ‘UNSW,” she said.

“It’s a cold shower for people who want an open, critical and curious environment to implicitly communicate to them, before they even start working, that a particular belief they might have is not welcome.

“I really hope that’s not true for any university.”

The UNSW spokesperson denied pushing Yes would alienate staff and students from a different point of view.

In August, UNSW lit up a library building in the colors of the Aboriginal flag and called for a yes vote in the Voice referendum.

“UNSW is wholeheartedly committed to freedom of expression and our position on this issue does not compel any member of our community to vote one way or the other,” the spokesperson said .

Professor Foster accused universities of engaging in “virtue signaling” by supporting the Yes campaign.

She cited the Canadian Parliament’s standing ovation last month for Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old former Ukrainian soldier, as an example of how it could backfire.

Canadian MPs were left red-faced when it emerged that Hunka had served in the Waffen-SS, an elite Nazi force that committed numerous atrocities during the Second World War.

“This kind of huge blunder is emblematic of the consequences when we start virtue signaling without acting virtuously,” Professor Foster said.

“Voting yes on The Voice is presented as the thing to do if you care about indigenous people and if you want to give people a voice and all these kinds of positive, indisputable goals,” she said.

“But that’s just a superficial association, expected by some people who may not think very deeply about what’s being proposed, but it’s certainly not the only way to see a yes vote on referendum Voice.”

Defending the branding, a UNSW spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that “the heartfelt Uluru Statement and its call for a First Nations voice in Parliament aligns with the values of inclusion and respect of the UNSW”.

Professor Foster said virtue signaling could lead to gaffes such as the Canadian Parliament giving a standing ovation to former Ukrainian soldier Yaroslav Hunka (pictured right) who reportedly fought for elite Nazi Waffen-SS, a unit linked to many atrocities of World War II.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to strengthen our ongoing commitment to a just society,” the spokesperson said.

They said the university “has supported Voice since its inception, through the Indigenous Law Center and the Uluru Dialogues, and UNSW academics advised the government on the formulation of the Voice referendum”.

Voice architect Megan Davis is a professor of law at the university and serves as pro-Indigenous vice-chancellor.

In August, UNSW lit and decorated a library building to display the colors of the Indigenous flag with a large “Yes” emblazoned on the structure.

Professor Foster rejected the claim that support for Voice should be an expression of UNSW values.

“There are certain sets of beliefs that I would say the university should uphold — certainly a belief in tolerance is very, very positive for the university,” she said.

“There are a lot of things to stand for that would show its (UNSW) values, but I don’t think standing for any particular policy position is part of that mix.”

“Not all indigenous people intend to vote yes.

“The idea that you can lump indigenous people into one bloc and know how they’re going to vote is a little disrespectful.”