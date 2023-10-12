Carlee Russell Found Guilty of Staging Her Own Kidnapping

Hoover Police Department

The 26-year-old nursing student whose bogus abduction plot made national headlines earlier this year was found guilty on two misdemeanor counts by a judge during a municipal court hearing on Wednesday.

Despite having confessed to Alabama authorities in July that she had fabricated the story of her kidnapping, Carlee Russell pleaded not guilty to charges of false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident at the hearing. Russell “fidgeted nervously,” while entering her plea, according to AL.com.

Judge Brad Bishop then found her guilty, recommending that she serve no more than a year behind bars and pay $17,874 in restitution. Bishop also recommended she pay just under $1,700 in fines.

