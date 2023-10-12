Best October Prime Day mattress deals you can still get Amazon, Casper, Leesa, Serta

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

For Amazon Big Deal Days, some of our favorite mattresses from Casper and DreamCloud are deeply discounted.

Amazon; Dreamcloud; Insider

Only a few more hours remain for Prime Big Deals Days, so you’ll want to act fast if you’re planning on buying a mattress during the online sales event. There are still plenty of Prime Day mattress deals you can snag from other retailers like Purple, Nectar, and Casper. These prices are up to $800 off, but they might not last long either, so the best time to buy is now.

We’re tracking the best mattresses that you can buy all through the Prime Day sales event. A few of the popular beds we’ve tested have outstanding deals right now, including the Leesa Sapira Hybrid, which is currently $300 off at Leesa. Read our full Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress review to find out why we love it.

If you’re interested in deals besides mattresses, we’re keeping our best Prime Day deals hub updated until the event’s end so you can grab all the best deals in home, tech, beauty, and more.

Top 5 mattress deals

Zinus Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress $519.11 $299 at AmazonLeesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress $1,999 $1,699 at LeesaBirch Natural Mattress $2,123.80 $1,592.80 at BirchDreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress $1,832 $1,099 at DreamCloudAwara Natural Hybrid Mattress $999 $799.20 at Amazon

The best Prime Day hybrid mattress deals

The best Prime Day memory foam mattress deals

The best Prime Day adjustable mattress deals

The best Prime Day latex mattress deals

The best competing mattress sales

Avocado: Get up to $800 on mattresses.Awara: Get $400 off all mattresses.Bear: 35% off sitewide, plus two free pillows with mattress purchase.Big Fig: Get $400 off a mattress with promo code BIGSALE.Birch: Save 25% off sitewide with promo code DEALDAY25, plus two free pillows with a mattress purchase.Casper: Up to 50% sitewide, including 25% off bundles.DreamCloud: Get 40% off all mattresses.GhostBed: Save up to 50% off mattresses and adjustable base bundles.Helix: 25% off sitewide, plus two free pillows with promo code DEALDAY20.Leesa: Take up to $700 off all mattresses, plus two free pillows.Nectar: Get 33% off sitewide.Nest Bedding: Up to $744 off mattresses.Nolah: Take 35% off sitewide, plus get two free pillows with a mattress purchase.Purple: Save 10% off all mattresses and bases.Saatva: Get 15% off all orders over $950.Siena: 50% off the Siena Memory Foam Mattress.Sleep Number: Save up to 40% off new smart beds.Tempur-Pedic: Save 30% on Breeze closeout mattress models and get $300 in free accessories with Adapt and Breeze mattress purchases.Tuft & Needle: Take up to 20% off mattress and bedding bundles.

What type of mattress should you get?

Hybrid mattresses are the most popular these days. They combine individually wrapped coils, or springs, with latex or memory foam to provide a supportive feel with good airflow. The Leesa Sapira Hybrid is the top pick in our guide to the best hybrid mattresses. I slept on it for over a year and was impressed with how cool it stayed. It’s currently $300 off at Leesa.

Memory foam mattresses are popular because they cradle your body and are more affordable than other mattress types. The best mattress for pressure relief in our guide to the best memory foam mattresses, the Casper Original, is now $200 off at Amazon. I felt comfortable no matter what sleep position I was in. Check out our full Casper Original Mattress review.

Latex mattresses are eco-friendly and more responsive, adapting to your body when you lay down. They also tend to cost more. The Birch Natural Mattress by Helix is the best latex mattress I’ve slept on. I tested it with the optional topper, giving it a soft feel for side sleeping. Currently, it’s $530 off at Birch.

Adjustable air beds are my favorite mattress type, though they are expensive. You can adjust the firmness of the bed to suit your needs. This makes it perfect for couples with different sleep preferences. One of my favorite adjustable air beds is the Sleep Number i8, which is $800 off at Sleep Number.

