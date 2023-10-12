The Fitbit app has been having some issues for hours

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Fitbit app has been dealing with some issues for hours and the Google-owned company acknowledged Wednesday night that there are some issues right now.

“We are aware that some customers are experiencing issues with the Fitbit app and we are currently investigating,” Fitbit wrote. in a message on X (formerly Twitter) at 8:01 pm ET. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, thank you for your patience!” In response to a frustrated user asking for an ETA, Fitbit said that “We cannot provide any timeline at this time.”