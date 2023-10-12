Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    The Fitbit app has been having some issues for hours

    Oct 12, 2023
    The Fitbit app has been having some issues for hours

    The Fitbit app has been dealing with some issues for hours and the Google-owned company acknowledged Wednesday night that there are some issues right now.

    “We are aware that some customers are experiencing issues with the Fitbit app and we are currently investigating,” Fitbit wrote. in a message on X (formerly Twitter) at 8:01 pm ET. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, thank you for your patience!” In response to a frustrated user asking for an ETA, Fitbit said that “We cannot provide any timeline at this time.”

    fitbit community page It also has a large sign that says: “We continue to investigate the issue affecting Fitbit devices. Thank you for your patience.”

