Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    News

    The best Prime Day deals on clothing and shoes to shop before the sale ends tonight, according to our style editors

    By

    Oct 12, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Amazon Prime Big Deal Days includes last-minute deals on puffer vests and comfy sweats.

    Amazon

    We’re now in the last hours of Amazon’s Prime Day deal event, ending at midnight tonight. Still, we’re tracking the best Prime Day deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories up until the very end.

    Prime Big Deal Days comes at the perfect moment when sweaters, denim, and flannel are in season. We’ve spotted great low prices on designs from Amazon’s The Drop partnership with global fashion influencers — like a maxi sweater dress set for 56% off and a chic cropped blazer that’s 51% off right now. And if you’re shopping the men’s section, there are plenty of discounts on jackets, jeans, boots, and more, with deals from Levi’s, Calvin Klein, and Champion.

    For even more ways to finesse your look on a budget, see our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals. We’re also closely monitoring the best Prime Day deals over on our live blog, including deep discounts on TVs, home goods, and more.

    The best Prime Day deals on women’s clothing

    The best Prime Day deals on men’s clothing

    The best Prime Day deals on women’s shoes

    The best Prime Day deals on men’s shoes

    The best Prime Day deals on women’s accessories

    The best Prime Day deals on men’s accessories

    The best Prime Day deals on kids’ clothing

    The best Prime Day deals on kids’ shoes 

