155+ last-minute October Prime Day deals that end tonight

Prime Day ends in only a few hours, but we’re still hard at work finding the best deals on products we recommend. As professional product reviewers, we take pride in the hours of endless scrolling to highlight only the most worthwhile discounts to share with our readers.

Whether it’s something we’ve tested and recommended in our buying guides, items we’ve bought ourselves, or a product we’ve carefully researched, you can trust that all of the products below come with our stamp of approval. That includes recommendations in TV, gaming, audio, tech, beauty, mattresses, style, home, kitchen, furniture, pets, and much more. Some might already get a few bucks knocked in regular sales or over time, but we think today’s Prime Day deals are worth a special mention as they’re better than your typical discount. Most are exclusive to Prime members, so grab a free 30-day free trial if you’re not currently signed up.

Top deals picked by our category experts

Hopix Art/Shutterstock

Prime Day gaming deals

I’ve covered the gaming industry for years, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that gaming can be an expensive hobby. That’s why I’m spending Prime Day looking out for the gaming deals that are actually worth your money. Some of the best picks I’ve found so far include the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headset, one of the highest quality sets on the market, for 30% off; a sleek Corsair K70 mechanical keyboard for $40 off; and the best game of 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with a rare $15 discount. And although I’m a reporter, I’m a gamer too — I just bought this fantastic curved Sceptre gaming monitor for $35 off to upgrade my home office setup. Time to become a Valorant pro! — William Antonelli, tech reporter, Insider Reviews

Amazon

Prime Day fashion deals

This October Prime Day lands just around the close of Hispanic Heritage Month, which has given me a new platform to seek out other Latina fashion enthusiasts. Amazon’s The Drop partners with global influencers who curate collections with a personal touch. The styles I’ve found on sale have a flair that celebrates the many facets of the culture, from Western cowboy boots (now 42% off) to the sleek ’90s metropolitan look of these curve-hugging slitted pants for a massive 72% off. And though I’m always noting the trends I see around the city, it’s helpful to start with the basics and build outfits from the inside out with sales on the best women’s underwear, like this MeUndies multipack that’s currently 30% off. —Gabrielle Chase, Style & Beauty Editor, Insider Reviews

Best Buy

Prime Day kitchen deals

As the kitchen editor at Insider Reviews, I spend my days searching for the best kitchen products on the market. And when I’m not writing about the best Dutch ovens, I’m baking with one. I’ve been scouring Amazon Prime Big Deal Day’s kitchen section to find Prime Day deals on kitchen items. Amazon deal days are some of the few times a year we see KitchenAid Stand Mixers go on sale, and the current 32% off the Artisan Mini is a rare low price. Get a KitchenAid now and bake with it for years (even decades) to come. If you want to upgrade your home coffee brewing, the Gaggia Evo Pro Espresso Machine is Insider’s top espresso machine and currently on sale matching the best we’ve seen all year. Whether you’re new to espresso or drink a demitasse every morning, the Gaggia is easy to figure out and made with durable parts. – Lily Alig, editor, Insider Reviews

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Prime Day headphone deals

As a tech editor, I’ve tested headphones across all shapes and sizes, from compact earbuds to high-end over-hear models. And based on all that experience, I know that top headphones can get pricey. But right now, I’m seeing some truly excellent Prime Day deals on headphones that bring several of our top-rated picks down to new all-time low prices. Apple’s incredibly popular AirPods Pro are down to a new low of $189. The discount even applies to the brand-new version that supports USB-C. Buyers who want a great pair of over-ear headphones with noise cancellation can snag the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $248, which is just $20 more than their all-time low. —Steven Cohen, senior editor, Insider Reviews

Apple / Insider

Prime Day Apple deals

As a tech editor for Insider Reviews, I’ve tested a wide range of Apple’s products. Though it’s hard to go wrong with any of the company’s latest devices, there are some Prime Day Apple deals that are more worthwhile than others. Among the best deals is a $250 discount on the M2-chip MacBook Pro, which is near the laptop’s record-low price. There’s also a $100 discount on the 2022 iPad Air, one of the best iPads you can buy currently, and a few other stellar deals on Apple Watches and AirPods. — John Lynch, senior editor, Insider Reviews

Steven Cohen/Insider

Prime Day TV deals

I’ve been covering the home entertainment industry for a decade, and in that time I’ve reviewed TVs across all budgets, from cheap HD sets to gorgeous 4K OLEDs. Displays can vary a lot in performance, so figuring out which Prime Day deals on TVs are worth your money can be tricky. But don’t worry, my team has tested many of the latest TVs from all of the top brands, and we’ve used our expertise to vet each deal we recommend. Buyers shopping for a new home theater TV should have the Samsung 65-inch S90C high on their list. At 35% off, it’s down to the lowest price we’ve seen, and it delivers top-notch color and contrast performance. If I were in the market for a new TV this Prime Day, the S90C is the model I’d buy. Other top deals include a 32-inch HDTV for only $79! This model only offers basic picture quality, but that price is hard to beat for shoppers who just want a cheap smart TV. — Steven Cohen, senior editor, Insider Reviews

The Casper Original Hybrid offered top-notch support, keeping my lower-back pain from flaring up.

Casper

Prime Day mattress deals

I’m James, Insider Reviews’ main mattress tester. I’ve personally slept on and tested more than 80 popular mattresses. Mattress sales are pretty common, so many of the discounts you see today will come around again in a month or two. But I want you to know about the rare deals you may not get again this year. To start, the Awara Natural Hybrid, the best mattress for stomach sleepers in our best mattresses guide, is only $800 at Amazon, an all-time low. If your budget is tight, consider the Zinus Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, just $300 at Amazon as part of a Prime Day deal. I’ve analyzed all these mattress’s historical prices, and these are the two best deals from the list below that you may not see again this year. I’ve slept on Awara and Zinus mattresses for several weeks and am confident in recommending them. — James Brains, senior reporter, Insider Reviews

Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider

Prime Day phone deals

I oversee Insider Reviews’ smartphone coverage. Through my experience testing the latest high-end, mid-range, and budget phones, along with phone-related accessories of all kinds, I’m able to recommend the Prime Day deals on phones and mobile products that are most worth your while. Right now, you shouldn’t miss out on Amazon’s all-time low price of $330 on Samsung’s Galaxy A54, which we named one of the best budget Android phones you can buy. If you’re in the market for a foldable phone, the stellar new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is at its lowest price to date with a $400 discount on Amazon. There are also some particularly great deals on accessories like phone cases and chargers that we’ve thoroughly vetted and recommended in our buying guides. — John Lynch, senior editor, Insider Reviews

Tatcha/Facebook

Prime Day beauty deals

I’ve been covering beauty products as both a reporter and editor for almost a decade, and I can say with certainty that these are some of the best beauty deals I’ve seen so far this year. The Tatcha Serum Stick is a standout for me; it lets me moisturize when I’m out and about and don’t want to touch my face with my hands. At $39, it might not be cheap, but it almost never goes on sale — so this 30% off discount is a great deal. It’s a little strange the first time you use it because it kind of feels like rubbing a glue stick all over your face, but it leaves my skin feeling super hydrated and protected. I’m also adding the Mighty Patch hydrocolloid patches to my cart as we speak — our whole team swears by these for clearing up acne spots. The rest of the products on this list have been fully vetted or tested by either me or our style and beauty editor, Sam Crozier. — Sally Kaplan, executive editor, Insider Reviews

Dyson

Prime Day haircare deals

Being a curly girl, I’ve had lots of trial and error with finding formulas that work for my dense ringlets. I’ve settled on a cocktail of a few products, but between washes I’ve found there are ways to preserve my natural hairstyle and prevent unnecessary heat exposure from the use of my Dyson Supersonic, which is currently $100 off. The best affordable haircare brand I use is Bed Head, and their firm-hold curl cream is now on sale for over 30% off. I prefer creams to gels because it doesn’t make my hair feel crispy. My all-time favorite curl cream is the LUS All-in-One Styler, which is now marked down for less than $20— the lowest I’ve ever seen it since I started using it. — Gabrielle Chase, Style & Beauty Editor, Insider Reviews

The MacBook air 15 -inch maximizes screen real estate and has mercy on your wallet.

Amazon

Prime Day laptop deals

I’m Insider’s main PC gaming reviewer, and I’ve written dozens of articles for the site about PCs, gaming laptops, gaming desktops, and gaming accessories. I’ve personally tested a number of the laptops on sale today — like the Alienware m18, my favorite high-end gaming laptop, which you can currently snag for over $600 off. And even the laptops I haven’t tested, I’ve researched and can vouch for — like the Acer Aspire 3, which is a reliable budget laptop that’s $100 off right now. One of the absolute best Prime Day deals I’ve found so far is for the Acer Nitro 5, which is already the best budget gaming laptop: You can buy a Nitro 5 with a powerful RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for only $700, which is a nearly unbeatable price. If you’re looking for an affordable gaming powerhouse, this is your chance. — William Antonelli, tech reporter, Insider Reviews

Amazon

Prime Day PC component deals

As Insider’s reporter covering PCs and monitors, I took the opportunity to upgrade my own custom PC build during Prime Day earlier this year, but the Prime Big Deal Days offered a great chance to expand my PlayStation 5’s storage space to 2TB with a freshly discounted m.2 drive.

PC gamers looking to upgrade their rigs can score major deals on components during Prime Big Deal Days. Solid state drives for extra storage on sale, with the popular Samsung 980 Pro 1TB m.2 drive now available for $50, and you can max out your memory with discounts on RAM from Corsair and other brands. There are also great deals on new Nvidia graphics cards, if you’re looking to overhaul your PC’s performance. — Kevin Webb, Gaming Reporter, Insider Reviews

Amazon

Prime Day printer deals

As a tech journalist with more than 20 years under his belt, I’ve covered a variety of categories, including printers. Whether it’s for printing high-quality photography or doing triple duty as a printer, scanner, and copier, I’ve tested numerous devices from the top brands. While printers aren’t the most coveted, they are essential for work, school, and hobbies — especially now with so many of us working from home. Some of the best Prime Day deals on printers include the Brother MFC-J1010DW, a budget multi-function unit that’s less than $80. It’s ideal for casual home use, but delivers on print quality. If you’re looking to print a lot of documents, the HP LaserJet Tank 2504w laser printer is not just fast, its toner has a two-year yield and is refillable. It’s $170 off during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. — Les Shu, deputy editor, Insider Reviews

Amazon

Prime Day furniture deals

Furnishing a home is quite costly, and deal events like Amazon Prime Day are a great time to stretch your dollar a bit further. While it’s true that there’s a lot of junk out there, you can actually find some great-quality furniture pieces on Amazon. Right now, Flexispot, one of our favorite brands from our guide to the best standing desks is offering more than $100 off its already competitively priced models. I’m also loving the Prime Day deals on Rivet furniture (read our Rivet review), including 15% off a leather sectional. — Lauren Savoie, deputy editor, Insider Reviews

Amazon

Prime Day home deals

“Home” is a massive category that encompasses everything from light bulbs to lawn mowers, so sorting through the hundreds of thousands of home deals is no easy task. Fortunately, my team has tested nearly every product category first-hand, so the first thing we do is check for Prime Day deals on our favorite products — the ones that have passed our tests with flying colors. I was really excited to see that our top solar-powered generator pick from Anker is on sale for a whopping $700 off today. We haven’t published our guide to the best generators yet, so you’re getting some inside information there. Two of my other favorite home deals right now are 35% off the Dyson V11 (one of the best vacuums we’ve tested) and 30% off the best air purifier for small rooms. — Lauren Savoie, deputy editor, Insider Reviews

Prime Day soundbar deals

Vizio

TVs are notorious for having wimpy built-in speakers, so buying a good soundbar system is a great way to upgrade the audio quality of your home entertainment system. My team has reviewed several soundbar models, ranging from budget-friendly options that have compact designs, to high-end packages that include subwoofers and even satellite speakers. Using this expertise, we’ve searched through all of the best Prime Day deals to find great discounts on soundbars, including savings on some of our top-rated models. The Vizio Elevate is $100 off right now, and it delivers an immersive Dolby Atmos experience that’s perfect for surround sound lovers. If you’re on a budget, the Roku Streambar is a unique and inexpensive option that’s on sale for just $100. It’s space-saving and even has built-in video streaming support. — Steven Cohen, senior editor, Insider Reviews

Wild One

Prime Day pet deals

I’ve been editing Insider Reviews pets coverage for four years, meticulously evaluating everything from pet food and flea medicine to toys and treats. Every time a big sales event rolls around, I pore over the discounts to narrow down fun and useful gear and essentials that are worth spoiling our pets with. One of the most popular deals this Prime Day is 37% off the Chom Chom Pet Hair Remover, a product we love (just read our Chom Chom review). Another great buy is 30% off Zesty Paws, one of the best training treats we’ve tested. Be sure to check out our best Prime Day pets deals guide for all our top picks. — Lisa Sabatini, senior pets editor, Insider Reviews

Emma Kershaw

Prime Day book deals

You don’t have to have years of deal coverage and product reviewing under your belt to know a good book, but it helps when finding good book deals. I’ve seen my fair share of deals and deal events, and let me tell you: not every book discount is actually worth your time. Amazon actually tends to mark down its books year-round to make very normal price tags look better than they are. During Prime Day, however, tons of titles are actually on sale, for actually good prices. In particular, I’m super excited to see some of my favorite titles like “Babel” and “The Salt Grows Heavy,” discounted to excellent all-time lows in various formats. — Sarah Saril, associate editor

Amazon

Prime Day tech deals

Testing the latest tech products is as glamorous as it sounds — which is why I’ve stayed dedicated to doing so for ten years. My wrist wears the latest fitness trackers, my home theater sports the latest soundbars, and I have more virtual assistant devices than I know what to do with. This means that when tech like this goes on sale during Prime Day, I’m well-suited to know if that deal is good, great, or godawful. Take the Garmin Forerunner 745, for instance. It’s the best running watch in Garmin’s lineup and getting it for $120 off its normal price is a steal. Consider this a “great” deal.

Other deals I like include 22% off the Amazon Kindle Scribe, a device perfect for the habitual note-taker and $70 off the Roku Streambar, an excellent (and efficient) streaming-device-slash-soundbar. And then there’s the $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8. Sure, it’s last year’s model but it still offers a premium smartwatch experience that’s a must-own for iPhone users. — Rick Stella, editor, Insider Reviews

