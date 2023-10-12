The best Prime Day Apple Watch deals to snag before sales end tonight

Amazon’s Prime Day event has seen significant Apple Watch discounts.

Run, don’t walk to chase these Apple Watch Prime Day deals, as Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale ends tonight at midnight PT. You still have time to catch many of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals, but you’ll want to act fast.

Discounts include $50 off the newly released, and excellent, Ultra 2, $50 off the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and 20% off the Series 8, which is still one of the best Apple Watch models, despite the Series 9 ushering in a few new changes.

Take a look at the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals still available below. Do check back to this page throughout the final hours of Prime Big Deal Days since we’ll be adding new deals as we find them. For wider last-minute sale coverage, head over to our roundup of the best Prime Day deals.

The best Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Prime Day Apple Watch deals buying advice

Is Prime Day a good time to buy an Apple Watch?

Yes, Prime Day is a great time to buy an Apple Watch as it has some of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the watches all year. Black Friday and Cyber Monday should have similar discounts, so you don’t need to feel like you might get a bad deal if you buy an Apple Watch during this Prime Big Deal Days event.

Do I need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of the deals?

Yes, you do need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime to take advantage of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals. An easy way to do this is to sign up for Amazon Prime as you’ll get a free 30-day trial if you’re a new subscriber.

If you don’t want to pay to continue your membership, simply cancel the trial before the 30 days is up. You’ll still be able to take advantage of all Prime Big Deal Days sales during the trial period.

Which Apple Watch is best?

The right Apple Watch for you comes down to your personal preference. The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, serving as an effective extension of an iPhone while offering in-depth health and wellness tracking and a variety of apps.

But the Series 8 has a lot of the same features as the Series 9 and is now on sale as it’s officially a last-generation model. New features like the Double Tap Gesture are only available on the newer models (i.e. the Series 9 and Ultra 2) but it still provides a premium smartwatch experience.

The Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 feature all the same functionality of the Series 9 but they have a bulkier, more durable build and longer battery life. They also have the unique Action Button. They offer a few different features geared toward outdoor enthusiasts such as a brighter display, better water resistance, and additional tracking features.

The Apple Watch SE is the budget option and it functions nearly similar to the Series 8 albeit with a few health features missing and a smaller screen.

Is it a bad idea to buy a last-generation Apple Watch?

Not at all. The prior generation Apple Watches, including the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Ultra, offer extremely similar experiences to the newly released Series 9 and Ultra 2. They’re still able to download the latest Wear OS and are compatible with all the best Apple Watch bands.

Should I wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

While we don’t know how much the Apple Watch will be discounted during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, it’s likely the sales will be similar to what we’ve seen during Prime Big Deal Days. For example, the Apple Watch Series 7, which was last year’s last-gen model, was priced $10 cheaper during Black Friday than it was during Prime Day.

What this means is that waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday could save you a little more money but it does also pose a small risk that the discounts won’t be as big. Taking advantage of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals now, or waiting a couple of months for Black Friday, is entirely up to you.

