Judge prohibits Muslim Tradie accused of threatening teenagers to hide Israeli flag in Bellevue Hill from living in areas populated by Jewish Australians

A construction worker who allegedly threatened to kill four Jewish teenagers if they did not hide their Israeli flag has been charged with stalking and intimidation – with his identity possibly revealed for the first time.

Abdullah Al-taay, 23, was charged with stalking/intimidation with intent to fear physical harm after allegedly threatening to kill four Jewish teenagers who were displaying an Israeli flag in the upscale Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill on Monday around 6:30 p.m.

He was released on bail Thursday on the condition that he not enter Sydney’s eastern suburbs, where many Australian Jews live.

Footage of the incident shows Al-Taay – who is wearing a high-visibility orange vest and black cap – walking towards four teenagers who were about to tie an Israeli flag to their car.

He points at them and repeatedly tells them to “put it back in your car.”

“I swear if I see you with that flag I will kill you all. I’m telling you right now, to all of you, he said.

Al-taay appeared at Sydney Downing Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning after being held overnight following his arrest at Liverpool Police Station on Wednesday afternoon, where he was later charged.

He spent the night at Amber Laurel Correctional Center in Sydney’s west.

Al-taay was released on bail on the condition that he not enter almost all areas of the eastern suburbs where many Jewish communities live.

“You must not enter any of these suburbs except for business reasons: Bellevue Hill, Double Bay, Woolhara, Queens Park, Bondi Beach, Bondi Junction, Watsons Bay, Randwick,” magistrate Julie Huber told him.

She added: “You should not attend any gatherings or demonstrations. »

Defense lawyer Elie Srour of the Criminal Law Group said Al-taay agreed with the bail conditions.

“He is prepared to respect all the conditions, he spent the night in detention for the first time and he knows what will happen if he does not respect these conditions,” Mr Srour said.

Al-taay’s next court appearance will be on October 27.

Al-taay grew up in south-west Sydney, where he reportedly attended Cambelltown Performing Arts School.

Its Facebook cover photo depicts the Palestinian flag seen through a pair of hands clasped in a loving heart.

The alleged Al-Taay explosion occurred on the same day that pro-Palestinian protests in Sydney’s CBD turned sour, with thugs chanting “gas the Jews” and “death to the Jews” in the shadow of the Opera.

Around 1,000 protesters gathered at Sydney Town Hall on Monday evening for a rally for a free Palestine, following renewed violence between Palestine and Israel.

The rally began with various slogans, including “Resistance is justified when Palestine is occupied,” “Israel, Israel, you cannot hide that you are committing genocide,” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” .

But police intervened when a man, since identified as Sydney businessman Mark Spiro, carried an Israeli flag – which he had not even unfurled – before three officers took him away.

In a video of the incident, filmed by Daily Mail Australia, Mr Spiro can be heard repeatedly saying: “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

An officer told him: “You have been arrested for disturbing the peace.”

On Tuesday morning, NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Tony Cooke defended the decision to arrest Mr Spiro, saying his presence “could have caused a significant risk to himself and others”.

“I understand his point of view… (but) it was necessary,” Mr Cooke said.

“In these circumstances, the best option for us was to take the steps we took.”

Protesters marched from City Hall to the Sydney Opera House chanting “Free Palestine”.

Mr Cooke added: “He was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace and for his safety. He was deported and released.

Mr Spiro later told Sky News he felt the officers’ actions were “excessive” and that he felt like a “rag doll”.

“It was excessive and at the time, having both arms pinned back for actually raising an Israeli flag was shocking and confronting,” Mr Spiro said.

“The police should be frankly ashamed of themselves. I was an innocent bystander with a furled Israeli flag.

In total, the Daily Mail Australia saw three individuals attempt to fly an Israeli flag before being chased away by protesters or arrested by police “for their own safety.”

Abigail Lane, 23, a social services student from Tasmania, had an Israeli flag with the word “peace” removed from her by police.

“A policeman came and snatched it out of my hands and said, ‘Why the hell are you going in there with that sign? What do you think you’re going to do?’” she said.

The rally, organized by Palestine Action Group Sydney, saw large numbers of pro-Palestinian activists gather at Town Hall in Sydney’s CBD before marching to the Opera House.

Israel supporters kept their distance and watched the display from across Circular Quay.

“I said, ‘I’m not Palestinian, I’m not Israeli. I’m just Irish-Australian and I don’t like that we incite hatred here in Sydney. My sign said love, not hate.”

“I don’t think inciting more anger and violence is the solution.”

Surprisingly, New South Wales Police felt compelled to warn Sydney’s Jewish community from entering the Sydney CBD on Monday evening for safety reasons.

There were scenes of chaos at the Opera House when the demonstration was hijacked by radical Muslims – some wearing black masks – who threw flares at police and chanted “f*** Israel” and “f *** the Jews” under the steps. of the iconic Harborside venue.

At one point, there were even chants of “gas the Jews.”

Daily Mail Australia saw a large crowd of men attempt to light an Israeli flag with firecrackers before stomping on it and tearing it to shreds.

Cries of “Allahu Akbar” (God is great in Arabic) and “Death to the Jews” rang out as some members of the crowd rushed towards the police barrier, brandishing torn pieces of the Israeli flag – despite the organizers of the rally who called on the demonstrators to withdraw. respect the police.