Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    News

    Kim Kardashian Promises to ‘Break Your Dick Off’ in ‘American Horror Story’

    By

    Oct 12, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Kim Kardashian Promises to ‘Break Your Dick Off’ in ‘American Horror Story’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast

    After three weeks of American Horror Story: Delicate—which has ranged from middling to poor, depending on which terribly lit episode you might’ve been unlucky enough to tune into—we’ve finally gotten a taste of what we came for: Kim Kardashian doing very weird shit. Frankly, it took long enough for a series known for prioritizing shocking imagery over lasting, bone-chilling terror.

    Last week’s episode was tough for Kardashian’s character, PR agent extraordinaire Siobhan Corbyn. Not only is her star client Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts) slowly losing her marbles, but she barely even reacted to the news that Siobhan landed her a Vogue cover. How rude! Those don’t come easily, and Kim should know, given that it took her over a decade as one of the most famous women in the world to land her own solo spread. But Anna’s ambivalence over a fashion magazine is the least of Siobhan’s worries now that her client is reluctant to do much of anything that Siobhan requires of her, which is being demanded for reasons unknown.

    And though that reasoning is likely to remain murky until Part 1 of AHS: Delicate concludes next week, the plot is finally ramping up. Blessedly for us, Kardashian is right where she should be: at the center of it all.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    I moved to a US military base in South Korea with a month’s notice. I love it so much I’m dreading going back to America.

    Oct 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy