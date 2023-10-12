‘Doxxing Truck’ Circles Harvard After Students Sign Pro-Palestine Letter

William B. Plowman/Getty Images

Even as some of the Harvard students who signed on to a letter placing the sole blame on Israel for the recent deadly attacks by Hamas took steps to distance themselves from the statement amid mushrooming backlash, a billboard truck began circling the streets surrounding the university’s campus on Wednesday, projecting the names and photos of signatories under a banner identifying them as “Harvard’s Leading Antisemites.”

The so-called “doxxing truck,” as The Harvard Crimson characterized it, was apparently organized by Accuracy In Media, a conservative media watchdog. The group’s president, Adam Guillette, took responsibility for the stunt on X, saying that his team was “removing the names of students from groups that withdrew but are also adding new names every hour.”

The truck’s electronic billboard also displayed the URL of a website listing the names of students associated with organizations that had signed the letter, which was penned by Harvard’s Palestine Solidarity Groups and said it held “the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

