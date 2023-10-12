The Block star Eliza Paschke and married radio star Andy Lee are closer than people think – as a wild detail is revealed about their relationship

<!–

Eliza Paschke has been very open about her professional relationship with Andy Lee after working as a personal assistant to the radio star and Hamish Blake for ten years.

But intimate details about The Block star’s personal relationship with Lee were revealed on Wednesday.

It turns out the former assistant, 37, was living with Andy, 42, and his girlfriend Rebecca Harding last year. So dramatic! reports.

“Eliza is really playing down her Hamish and Andy connection on The Block,” a source told the publication, as they unearthed an old Hamish & Andy podcast audio.

In the resurfaced episode of the show from July last year, the radio legends played a prank on 32-year-old Rebecca, who posed as an insurance company.

During the phone call, Andy posed as an insurance agent and confirmed details of a recent accident that occurred at the home he shares with Rebecca.

“The incident happened at your home… And is it correct that you, Andrew Lee and then Eliza are among the residents of the house… is it Paschke?” Andy said.

Rebecca quickly confirmed that these were the three people living in her house.

The shocking revelation comes after Eliza and her sister Liberty were accused of “rigging” the final season of The Block with their famous connection, according to wild allegations.

Andy pranked his comedy partner Hamish, 41, live in August by accusing him of stitching together the Channel Nine renovation show with the sisters.

The radio star made the joke during an appearance on Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie, confirming at the time that Eliza had worked for him and Hamish.

Rebecca, 32, (left) confirmed that Eliza lived with her and Andy last year during a resurfaced episode of the Hamish & Andy podcast

He said he spread the rumor that Hamish and his wife Zoë Foster Blake were planning to bid for Eliza and Liberty’s House 5 at this year’s Block Auction.

“Yes, so if you’re listening or if you’d like to give this to the Daily Mail, a ‘close friend of Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster confirms a very strong interest in House 5 on the Block,’ the funnyman said tongue-in-cheek .

He also said that Eliza had always wanted to be on reality TV.

Eliza has been Hamish Blake and Andy Lee’s assistant for 10 years and has a podcast with former Married At First Sight star Carly Bowyer.