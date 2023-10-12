Ron DeSantis Lashes Trump for Praising Hezbollah Amid Israel Attacks

Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

Former president Donald Trump’s description Wednesday of Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group that recently attacked Israel, as “very smart” drew criticism from 2024 GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, who called his rival’s choice of words “absurd.”

Trump made the comments while speaking at a Club 47 event in West Palm Beach during which Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz also addressed the crowd.

During his speech, Trump continued to insist that President Joe Biden is to blame for the deadly conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas simply because he is now president and Trump isn’t.

