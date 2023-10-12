Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    News

    Ron DeSantis Lashes Trump for Praising Hezbollah Amid Israel Attacks

    By

    Oct 12, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Ron DeSantis Lashes Trump for Praising Hezbollah Amid Israel Attacks

    Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

    Former president Donald Trump’s description Wednesday of Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group that recently attacked Israel, as “very smart” drew criticism from 2024 GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, who called his rival’s choice of words “absurd.”

    Trump made the comments while speaking at a Club 47 event in West Palm Beach during which Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz also addressed the crowd.

    During his speech, Trump continued to insist that President Joe Biden is to blame for the deadly conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas simply because he is now president and Trump isn’t.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    I moved to a US military base in South Korea with a month’s notice. I love it so much I’m dreading going back to America.

    Oct 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy