US Expat Adores the Distinctly Australian Tradition of Grateful Farewell to Bus Drivers

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An American living in Sydney noticed something very “unique” that Australians do on public transport.

Brooke Laven was surprised to learn that people greeted and thanked bus drivers as they got on and off the bus.

She said this polite habit was “typically Australian” because she did it all over the world and never noticed anyone else doing the same thing.

“There’s this thing that Australians do and I love it and it’s changed the way I take public transport,” Brooke said in a TikTok clip.

“How to get on a bus in Australia: Always say hello to the bus driver and when you get off, make sure you always say your biggest thank you.”

American expat Brooke Laven (pictured) who lives in Sydney said she loves the “typically Australian” habit of thanking the bus driver at the end of your trip.

Brooke filmed herself courteously shouting “thank you” to her driver as she exited her stop through the back door.

Her clip has been viewed more than half a million times and the comments have been filled with Australians shocked that it’s not a common habit in other countries.

‘Wait but these are basic manners? You’re telling me that in other countries you don’t say thank you to the person who drove you safely home,” one viewer responded.

“I’m amazed people don’t do this in other countries,” agreed a second.

“It’s just common decency and it’s astonishing to think that such basic manners are unusual for some people!” » added a third.

Australians listed more places where it is common to use good manners in Australia, including cafes and shops.

‘Oh yes. You also have to say ‘thank you’ after strolling through a quiet store without buying anything,” someone pointed out.

“You always have to thank the bus driver, a barista and your flight attendants. This is the norm in Aus! » said another.

“You’re not a real Australian until you say ‘Hello’ to everyone on the cycle path when you walk! » » a third explained.