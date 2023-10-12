SAS Australia’s Stephanie Rice looks downcast at the airport after revealing heartbreaking details about her love life on show: ‘I really struggled’

<!–

She suffered a brutal shoulder injury at SAS Australia.

And Olympic gold medalist Stephanie Rice, 35, looked dejected at Brisbane airport on Monday after returning from filming for the show.

The athlete cut a somber figure as he wheeled two large suitcases through the terminal.

Stephanie opted for a black singlet and cream chinos for her flight and covered her shoulders with an expensive Louis Vuitton scarf.

She finished her look with a black Balenciaga tote bag.

During Wednesday’s nail-biting episode, former star athlete found himself in a terrifying situation during a combat challenge.

The Olympic star dislocated her shoulder while handling a live grenade.

In tense scenes, Stephanie also spoke about her disappointment at the end of her swimming career.

She also spoke about her lackluster love life.

“It’s harder,” she said, referring to the fact that there was no one in her life.

“I think it would be nice to have someone who can get through the tougher times,” she added.

‘I would really like to have someone to help me, like surfing the waves.’

Stephanie admitted she didn’t have much to look forward to when she left the show.

The pool queen previously dated fellow swimmer Eamonn Sullivan.

At times she was also linked to NRL star David “Wolfman” Williams and swimmer Nic D’Arcy.

Stephanie took to Instagram on Thursday to break her silence following her departure from the show.

‘Not feeling great today. “I always knew it would be challenging to see that injury happen,” she added.

Stephanie went on to say that she was just spending some time in the pool.

“(Just) spending some time in the pool and the sun.”

Stephanie has been open about her emotional struggles following her retirement from professional swimming.

‘Everyone is looking for a purpose in life and ‘what am I here for?’ I think because I didn’t have that, it then brought about (questions of): ‘Who am I? What do I value? What do I stand for?” Rice said.

She struggled to find her purpose in life because until then she had focused solely on her sports career.

‘I realized how much of my identity was in swimming, but also in the version of me as this successful swimmer, achiever and all the external gratifications, that everyone loves and needs aspects of, but I realized how low my self-esteem was. as a person without all those external things.’