Where to watch South Africa vs. Australia: Cricket World Cup free live stream

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Watch Australia at bat against India in the Cricket World Cup with these free live streams.

Pankaj Nangia (Stringe) / Getty Images

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is still in its early stages, and one nation, in particular, might be super keen for their team to do well, given some rather messy times at the rugby in recent weeks. Today’s cricket sees two of the top four teams in One Day Internationals go head-to-head, with South Africa (4th) taking on Australia (3rd) in what should be one of the closest games of the week. Better yet, we can help you watch a South Africa vs. Australia live stream for free from anywhere.

See also: Free Rugby World Cup live streams | Free Champions League live streams

This is one of the select free games hosted in Australia, as mentioned in our guide to free Cricket World Cup live stream roundup. The free live stream is limited to Australian viewers by default, but you can access it from other countries with some digital maneuvering via a VPN. These virtual private networks let your devices mimic various international locations of your choosing so that you can hop onto one of the all-inclusive streaming sources listed below.

2023 Cricket World Cup live stream quick links:

Access FREE live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)Australia: 9Now (select matches free) | Foxtel via Kayo Sports (AUD$25 monthly)UK: Sky Sports Cricket via Now TV (£34.99 monthly)USA: ESPN Plus ($5.99)When: Today at 4:30 a.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. IST / 7:30 p.m. AEDT

Where to watch South Africa vs. Australia Cricket World Cup live streams free

Australia is one of the only countries with a free Cricket World Cup live stream, courtesy of streaming service 9Now (some will be on sister channel 9Gem; check full TV guide listings here). You won’t find every scheduled Cricket World Cup match there, but you can be sure all the matches that Australia’s playing will air, including South Africa vs. Australia. Here’s a complete list of free matches you can view at 9Now:

DateMatchOctober 8South Africa vs. AustraliaOctober 12Australia vs. South AfricaOctober 14India vs. PakistanOctober 16Australia vs. Sri LankaOctober 20Australia vs. PakistanOctober 21England vs. South AfricaOctober 22India vs. New ZealandOctober 25Australia vs. NetherlandsOctober 28Australia vs. New ZealandOctober 29India vs. EnglandNovember 4Australia vs. EnglandNovember 5India vs. South AfricaNovember 7Australia vs. AfghanistanNovember 11Australia vs. BangladeshNovember 15Semi-Final 1November 16Semi-Final 2November 19Final

Normally, 9Now requires you to be an Australian resident, but you can use a VPN to circumvent the block and sign up for a free account to access the streaming service. A VPN virtually changes your devices’ location, so apps and websites think you’re connecting from servers within those countries.

In the case of the Cricket World Cup, you can connect through an Australian server, and 9Now will let you in with no fuss after creating a free email login.

Don’t have a VPN? There’s a fantastic offer right now on the best VPN we’ve tested and have been using for years for streaming and beefing up our online security. You can pick up ExpressVPN, save 49% on the usual price, and get three months for free. It’s the best investment in your sports-watching future if you know you’ll want to watch more international sports streams.

If you’re unsatisfied, there’s a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Want to learn more about the product? Take a look at our ExpressVPN review.

How to watch South Africa vs. Australia with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to an Australian location.Go to:9Now (Australia).Sign in or create a free login.Watch South Africa vs. Australia.When: Today at 4:30 a.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. IST / 7:30 p.m. AEDT.

You can also use VPNs to sign up for cheap streaming services such as ESPN Plus in the United States, which will show all Cricket World Cup games starting at $5.99 monthly. The UK has coverage via Sky Sports Cricket on Now TV, currently £34.99 per month.

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

Read the original article on Business Insider